Travel across Asia and you’ll have a lifetime of stories to share, from its sun-dappled beach towns to towering Himalayas, expanse deserts, historic old towns and futuristic cities.

Asia is massive. It covers nearly a third of the Earth’s land, and more than half of the world’s population resides across the continent. Its strength lies in its incredible diversity. You can spend a week in Tokyo’s buzz before napping in a sleepy remote island village in Cambodia, sipping hot chai on a buzzy street in north India, or meditating to the faint hum of mantras from a Tibetan Buddhist temple in Bhutan. For visitors, the experiences are endless: hiking the world’s tallest peaks, snorkeling in the Indonesian archipelago dotted with thousands of islands, sleeping under the stars in Jordan’s Wadi Rum or biking Vietnam’s mountain loops.

Wherever you go in Asia, you are in for a treat, whether it’s phenomenal dining, friendly people or diverse scenery. Plan well, learn, and respect local customs and values before you embrace everything Asia has to offer. These are our recommendations for the best places to visit in Asia.

Luang Prabang in Laos is at the confluence of the Mekong and Nam Khan rivers. Getty Images

1. Luang Prabang, Laos

A nostalgic town by the mighty Mekong

Every morning, Luang Prabang wakes up before the sun when hundreds of saffron-robed monks meditatively walk the town’s frangipani-studded lanes and bylanes while residents gather to offer alms. Forget maps because this is a town that really pulls at your heartstrings, shaped by the influences of Buddhism, royal dynasties, French colonial powers and generational artists tending to their crafts. Meander the old town that sits on a peninsula where the two rivers – the Mekong and the Nam Khan – confluence, housing over 30 temples and monasteries alongside the city’s Royal Palace Museum.

Spend your days sampling Lao cuisine, watching Mekong sunsets, and learning local textile weaving traditions at the Traditional Arts and Ethnology Centre (TAEC). Don’t forget to take a day trip to swim in the cascading Tat Kuang Si falls, cruise the Mekong to the village of Ban Xang Hai where locals distill their own alcohol, and head further afield to Pak Ou, where two riverfront limestone caves house hundreds of Buddha images.

Go hungry to the street-food stalls of Bangkok's Chinatown. Shutterstock

2. Bangkok

One of the world’s most atmospheric cities

Bangkok is a city that has it all! We are talking about a Thai grandma wearing a floral bucket hat quietly sipping coffee next to a vintage gay magazine stall while the BTS or the Sky Train – the city’s mass transit system – rides past some of Asia’s glitziest shopping malls. You could spend your morning aimlessly wandering its streets lined up with gilded Buddhist shrines, grab pour-over coffee from a bean-to-cup brew bar, and watch a street vendor toss up rice noodles for dinner. First-timers can’t skip the iconic Royal Palace and the glistening Wat Pho, while feasting on street food at Bangkok’s Chinatown or shopping at Chatuchak Weekend Market, where you’ll see everything from mango sticky rice to knitted sweaters.

Those who want to embrace the city’s rhythm can spend time exploring its different neighborhoods, from the cosmopolitan Sukhumvit with Michelin-star dining to the new cool kid on the block, Talat Noi heaving with charming alleyways and restored warehouses transformed into hip cafes. If you’ve got more time, take a day trip to the ancient city Ayutthaya or cycle your way through the pottery village Ko Kret.

The ancient complex of temples of Angkor are found near the Cambodian town of Siem Reap. Getty Images

3. Angkor, Siem Reap, Cambodia

Up close with the Khmer royals

No trip to Southeast Asia is complete without a visit to Angkor Wat, Cambodia’s national pride that even appears on the country’s flag. This vast sprawling ancient temple complex built by the Khmer kings nearly 900 years ago soars above the tropical jungles with detailed bas reliefs, ascending towers and courtyards connected with elaborate walkways. Spend at least half a day on a guided tour wandering through the temple’s galleries where thousands of ethereal apsaras (celestial figures) are carved into its walls and columns. If you’ve more time, explore other ornate Khmer temples that are part of the massive 400-sq-km (154-sq-mile) Angkor Archaeological Park, which UNESCO narrates as a “unique concentration of features testifying to an exceptional civilization.”

Enjoy the magical atmosphere as you wander Hoi An's lantern-strung streets. Gunter Nuyts/Shutterstock

4. Hoi An, Vietnam

A World Heritage-listed magical town

Ask anyone who’s been to Vietnam and they’ll tell you Hoi An was one of the memorable places they’ve visited. Although recent years have seen the UNESCO-listed town overflow with tourists, Hoi An’s remarkably preserved, lantern-strung old town still feels as magical as ever. Apart from strolling the warmly lit alleyways of the atmospheric main drag lined up with dozens of cafes and boutiques, and enjoying epic sunsets, Hoi An is also famous for getting custom-made clothes done. There are more than 300 tailor shops here, and some even call it the tailoring capital of the world. Cycle through the country roads that wrap around the waterways, passing through rice fields, markets and craft workshops. While nearby Danang has earned a reputation as one of Central Vietnam’s main beach spots, Hoi An’s beaches are great for those looking for a warm, sunny day by the sea.

Take your sense of adventure to the mountain peaks of the Hunza Valley in Northern Pakistan. Kriangkraiwut Boonlom/500px

5. Hunza Valley, Pakistan

Spectacular mountain scenery with glacial-fed rivers

Snowcapped jagged peaks guard the riverine valleys where cherry and apricot trees come to bloom in spring, and herds of yaks traverse the wildflower-dotted grassy meadows in summer. This is everyday life in Hunza Valley, a high-altitude region of Northern Pakistan surrounded by some of the world’s tallest peaks of the Karakoram Mountains. Since the valley was cut off from the world for many years, the Hunzani people have their distinctive culture, language and cuisine and often take pride in community-based schools contributing to the region's 97% literacy rate, the highest in Pakistan.

A spike in tourism in recent years saw guesthouses and hotels open up and you can now fly into Gilgit – the nearest big city that’s also the gateway to the country’s remote northernmost region. Those who seek adventure, though, opt for an epic road trip along the Karakoram Highway – a 1300km-long (808-mile) highway that connects Hasan Abdal near Pakistan’s capital Islamabad to China’s Kashgar. With trails to Rakaposhi and Nanga Parbat base camps, it’s truly a paradise for trekkers, but there are also plenty of other things to do, like wandering the lively Karimabad Bazar, hiking to glacial lakes and feasting on buckwheat pancakes and yak meat burgers.

Jaipur's stunning City Palace is home to museums, galleries and courtyards. Sunil lodhwal/Shutterstock

6. Jaipur, India

Vibrant walled city studded with historic architecture

Almost everyone who visits India visits Jaipur. The Rajasthani capital – also nicknamed India’s “Pink City” thanks to most buildings painted in pastel pinks – bursts with flamboyant palaces, majestic royal fort and lively bazaars teeming with color. Roam the historic old city guarded by massive gated walls, step inside Jaipur’s royal glory at the City Palace with museums, galleries and courtyards, and view the sandstone palace Hawa Mahal with latticed windows at sunset. You could spend hours at the Amber Fort with its palaces, pavilions with mosaics of mirrors, and courtyard gardens, or shop at the marketplaces in Jaipur’s Old City for hand block printed clothes, artisanal jewelry and colorful footwear. Disclaimer: you might, like me, want to bring everything home!

Get to know Pokhara, Nepal's second-largest city, with a visit to a family-run homestay. Shutterstock

7. Pokhara, Nepal

A town with big heart and impressive views

Pokhara’s got everything (of course not the buzz of Kathmandu, but that’s what makes it the perfect place to rest). Set around Lake Phewa, Nepal’s second-largest city offers breathtaking views of the Himalayas and is the ideal spot to recharge after weeks-long trekking in the Annapurna mountains. But with temples, markets, laid-back cafes and family-run homestays, you can easily dive deep into Nepal’s heart and soul here. And if you need some adventure, there’s that too – you can paddle a rowboat on the lake or go for white water rafting, and even enjoy paragliding from Sarangkot Hill.

Trains emerge from the jungle and cross the impressive Nine Arch Bridge near Ella, Sri Lanka. Getty Images

8. Ella, Sri Lanka

The island’s adventure hub

The six-hour-long train journey from Sri Lanka’s spiritual heart Kandy rides past rolling tea gardens, cascading falls and small British-era railway stations before stopping at Ella. Once a small, sleepy village, Ella transformed into the island’s adventure hub in the last decade. Crowds frequent Little Adam’s Peak at sunrise and sunset, which overlooks the overgrown craggy peaks of Ella Rock and the valley below. Chase waterfalls, hike through the thick, humid jungle to gaze at the Nine Arch Bridge – a railway engineering marvel – and enjoy caramelized coconut-stuffed local pancakes at one of the cafes in the town. Follow that by learning how to cook coconut milk-based Sri Lankan curry from scratch at the women-run cooking school Matey Hut.

Don't miss a visit to the Supertrees at the Gardens by the Bay in Singapore. John Seaton Callahan/Getty Images

9. Singapore

Modern city with a dose of culture

There’s perhaps no place like Singapore. The airport itself is a destination and constantly ranks as one of the best in the world, and the city-state pretty much does everything to triumph as one of Asia's leading tourism hubs. While many visitors use it as a connecting city, there’s much more to Singapore than being a pit stop. There’s excellent hawker stall food, colorful Peranakan terrace houses, and seemingly endless shopping on Orchard Rd. The Marina Bay Sands is a Singapore icon, and the illuminating Gardens by the Bay is a must-visit on any Singapore itinerary.

Start your exploration of Kerala backwaters in the small town of Alappuzha. Paul Harding/Shutterstock

10. Kerala backwaters, India

Everything lush, tropical and soulful in life

For many foreign travelers, the lush landscapes of Kerala woven around its coconut-fringed creeks and canals – with pink lotus blooming on freshwater lakes – appear as a different world to the rest of India. The backwaters of Kerala pack everything one seeks out from a laid-back southern Indian holiday in the tropics: home-cooked meals, Ayurveda treatments and outstanding hospitality. Houseboats with meals onboard cruise the waterways starting from the small town of Alappuzha (Alleppey), and are popular with travelers, but those looking to stay longer can pick a homestay to feast on the state’s excellent local food, like meen pollichathu (fish wrapped in banana leaf) and appam (a fluffy breakfast dish made of fermented rice flour and coconut milk batter). You cannot skip the toddy shops, which are an everyday affair in Kerala serving fresh toddy (sap of the coconut flower). The region’s beaches and idyllic, sleepy villages make for excellent day trips while you can hop on a fisher’s boat to pick your own water lilies.

The Monastery is just one of the legendary monuments found in the Ancient City of Petra. Nick Brundle/Getty Images

11. Petra, Jordan

Get up close to a world wonder

Voted as one of the "New Seven Wonders of the World," no visit to Jordan is complete without spending a day in Petra. The Ancient City – built in the 3rd century BCE by the Nabataeans – houses soft stone-built palaces, temples and tombs carved into the windswept rock that surrounds the mountainous landscape. And as you enter the Ancient City through a crack in the rock that stretches for more than a kilometer, Petra’s masterpieces begin to unravel, like the sunbathed Hellenistic facade named Treasury, or Ed-Deir – popularity known as the Monastery – hidden in the hills and carved out of the rock.

From tiny atolls to luxury private resorts, there are hundreds of islands to choose from in the Maldives. Robert Pavsic/Getty Images

12. The Maldives

Local islands with affordable stays

Everyone always seems to think the Maldives is an overly expensive destination, or that it only caters to honeymooners. While the Maldives packs a sleeve of private island resorts offering ultimate luxury, the inhabited islands have now opened up tourism with local guesthouses and boutique hotels offering comfortable stays for a fraction of the cost. You can pick from hundreds of local islands: the popular ones include Maafushi and Thoddoo as they are easier to get to from the capital Male. Whatever you choose, remember to dress modestly in public spaces – keep the swimwear to dedicated beaches.

Penang is packed with excellent places to eat and drink, from hawker stalls to small coffee shops. Pete Seaward/Lonely Planet

13. Penang, Malaysia

Eat, hike and seek out the cultural influences

Perhaps Malaysia’s most exciting destination, Penang is an eclectic mix of old and new. The city surrounds itself with a constant buzz of warm energy, the locals are friendly and the food is excellent – Malaysians call it the country’s street food capital. From kopitiam (coffee shop) breakfasts to hawker stall noodle dishes, foodies will be spoilt for choice here. As you make your way into the heart of George Town, you’ll be struck by its world-famous street art. Visit the indigo-walled Blue Mansion that now serves as a hotel, and spend a day at the Penang National Park that watches over the sandy shoreline. Fill your day with history, culture, and architecture as you explore the city’s many temples and clanhouses, from the ornate Khoo Kongsi with ceramic mosaics to Kek Lok Si Buddhist temple housing pagodas and vibrant pavilions.

Head out on a hike to explore the dramatic landscapes of Paro, Bhutan. Sabine Hortebusch/Shutterstock

14. Paro, Bhutan

A mesmerizing valley in a secluded kingdom

Surrounded by snowy mountains bathed in the warm glow of the afternoon sun where rivers ebb and flow past cedar forests, Paro sums up the mystical Himalayan kingdom of Bhutan speckled with Buddhist shrines. Here, burning incense is a way of life and the country's development is measured by happiness.

The world’s first carbon-negative country, Bhutan aims to attract “high value, low impact” tourism while charging a Sustainable Development Fee of US$100 a day from every visitor, which is invested in initiatives that help preserve the country’s values. The national carrier Drukair flies into Bhutan’s international airport in Paro from several Asian cities like New Delhi, Kathmandu, Bangkok and Singapore. After a day of hiking to the Paro Taktshang or the Tiger’s Nest, a sacred monastery that clings onto a dramatic cliff over 3000m (9842ft) above sea level, relax in a Bhutanese hot stone bath – locals believe the water has healing powers. You can also use Paro as a base to explore the capital Thimphu with a visit to a farmers market and light 108 butter lamps (a sacred number for Bhutanese) at the 54m-tall (177ft) Buddha Dordenma statue that houses over 125,000 smaller Buddhas inside it.

Bridges link islands in Japan's Inland Sea creating the Shimanami Kaido cycle route. Florian Augustin/Shutterstock

15. Setouchi, Japan

Sun, lemons and cycling in the Japanese islands

The Seto Inland Sea borders the main Japanese islands of Honshū, Shikoku and Kyūshū and is home to hundreds of smaller islands. Popularly known as Setouchi, the region receives far fewer tourists than Tokyo, Osaka and Kyoto. And for many people, the rural seaside landscapes are Studio Ghibli movies brought to life. In fact, some harbor port towns in the region like Tomonoura are where animator and filmmaker Hayao Miyazaki drew inspiration for his popular Ghibli films.

You can use Hiroshima – home to the Peace Memorial Museum conveying the horrors of the atomic bombing, and an exceptional dining scene – as your base to explore the region, or pick the smaller seaside town Onomichi, from where a 70km (43-mile) cycle route known as the Shimanami Kaido runs through a chain of small islands, connecting Honshū with Shikoku. And perhaps nothing will prepare you for the spectacular scenery of rolling mountains, screeching seagulls soaring high up the skies and gently lapping waves as you paddle up and down the dedicated bike paths. Along the way, stop for ice cream and fresh lemonade in Ikuchi Island, one of Japan’s main lemon growers.

Seoul is a modern city with a strong sense of tradition. Shutterstock

16. Seoul, South Korea

Asia’s futuristic cool kid

For many first-timers to South Korea, Seoul is soul (no pun intended!). With AI restaurants and robot delivery services, Seoul is so plush and modern at seemingly every corner, but it also packs a vibrant blend of fashion, culture and cuisine. Seek out South Korea’s delicious food like tteokbokki (stir-fried rice cakes in spicy sauce) at the century-old Gwangjang Market, go shopping in Myeong-dong and hike in the Bukhansan National Park, the country’s most popular hiking destination. You’ll also love a night or two staying at a hanok (traditional Korean houses) in the historic Bukchon Hanok Village, where you can get a taste of the traditional way of life.

Surfers are drawn to the palm-fringed shores of Siargao in the Philippines. Luke Mackenzie/Getty Images

17. Siargao, the Philippines

Chasing the waves in a palm-fringed island

It’s fair to say that there seems to be very little to do in Siargao other than surfing. In fact, it was Siargao’s year-round good waves and surf breaks that drew people (and surfers) from all over to this stunning Philippines island – some even call it the “surfing capital of the Philippines.” With better roads, new flight routes and luxe hotels, development has poured in, but you can still embrace local life by heading deep into the island.

Bobbing on a surfboard aside, you can island-hop, kayak through the palm-fringed mangrove marshes and swim in aquamarine rock pools. And if none of this is right for you, it’s also the ideal place to slow down, take midday naps on a hammock and watch the sun go down with a margarita in hand.

Step away from the crowds in Bali by heading inland or taking a day trip to the island of Nusa Penida. Shutterstock

18. Bali, Indonesia

Asia’s beloved tropical getaway

For many travelers to Asia, Bali evokes the images of a tropical getaway with coconut palm-dotted beaches and bamboo-built infinity pool villas overlooking the endless rice terraces. Whether you are craving warm seas, diving, beach clubs or spectacular island scenery with rugged cliffs, you’ll find it all in Bali. While parts of the island, such as Kuta and Canggu, have felt the impacts from overtourism, you’ll still find local festivals, serene Hindu temples and warungs (food stalls that are part of Indonesian life) as you head inland. Try exploring the small hamlets in Ubud, or base yourself in Singaraja for a quieter getaway. Take time to chase waterfalls hiding deep in the dense thicket and plan day trips to nearby Nusa Penida island.

Registan is the public square in the heart of the ancient city of Samarkand. Shutterstock

19. Samarkand, Uzbekistan

A vibrant city on the Silk Road

Samarkand is the kind of Uzbek Silk Road city that everyone dreams about. Its striking azure-domed mosques with intricately detailed mosaicked walls make it Uzbekistan’s most prominent tourist destination. Once home to the Timurid royals, Samarkand is still enveloped in its past glory. You’ll find it everywhere you look, from the magnificent Registan that was once the center of the ancient empire to the historic Shah-i-Zinda mausoleums and silk factories where local women meticulously weave stunning carpets. If road-tripping along the Silk Road is on your plans, start here before heading to Bukhara and working your way further west.

You could easily spend two weeks exploring the diverse landscapes of China's Yunnan province. Konstantin Iagoudine/500px

20. Yunnan, China

The wild, cultural soul of China

For an indication of how diverse Yunnan, a province in the China’s southwest is, look no further than its 51 ethnic minorities. Then look at the landscapes, soaring mountains paving the way to deep gorges and terraced paddies. You could spend months exploring Yunnan, but two weeks is enough to get a glimpse of its many attractions. Kunming – meaning “city of eternal spring” is Yunnan’s modern provincial capital and would be your first stop, from where you can plan trips to the rice terraces in Yuanyang and the town of Jianshui with Confucius temples, zen gardens and tea rooms, as well as the valley of Dali. There are dramatic hiking trails too, like the trek to the scenic canyon Tiger Leaping Gorge. Near the Tibetan border is Shangri-La with old towns, Buddhist monasteries, bustling local markets and high-altitude lakes.

Join the throng of people using Shibuya Crossing, an unmissable experience in Tokyo. Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

21. Tokyo, Japan

Modern megacity with tons to do

We’ll admit it: there’s nowhere like Tokyo. The Japanese capital, with its contemporary art scene, futuristic technology and Michelin-star dining, needs no introduction. Many first-timers base themselves in Shinjuku (which feels like a city within the city), where there’s an endless list of things to do. To get a glimpse of one of the world’s most dynamic megacities, check out the Tokyo National Museum, the historic Imperial Palace and the Senso-ji temple. Roam the dark, tightly-packed alleys of Shinjuku’s Golden Gai, where over 200 bars and restaurants line up the tiniest bylanes, often frequented by the city’s artists. Spend half a day at the interactive art museum teamLab Borderless, plan a trip to the city’s biggest bustling wholesale market Tsukiji, and expect to be marveled by Japanese landscaping at the Rikugi-en gardens. You’ll also need to gaze at the iconic Shibuya Crossing intersection where hundreds of people at once come from all directions – nothing screams Tokyo more than this!

The Peak Tram goes to Hong Kong's highest point. Shutterstock

22. Hong Kong

Where cultures unite

For many people, it doesn’t take too long to fall head over heels with Hong Kong. A British colony until 1997, this cosmopolitan city’s neon-lit alleyways are full of eat-till-you-drop street markets, rooftop bars, retro-themed clubs and some of the world’s best restaurants. Throw scenic hiking trails into the mix and you’ve landed at one of Asia’s most vibrant cities.

For a quintessential Hong Kong experience – and something that almost all the tourists seem to do – take the Peak Tram to the city’s highest point, and wander through the flea market on Apliu St where locals frequent the lanes for everything electronic. Don’t leave without sampling the dim sum, hearty bowls of wonton soup and chargrilled meat dishes.