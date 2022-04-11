©Sony Herdiana/Shutterstock

Canggu

More a state of mind than a place, Canggu is the catch-all name given to the villa-filled stretch of land between Kerobokan and Echo Beach. It's packed with an ever-more alluring collection of businesses, especially casual cafes. Three main strips have emerged, all running down to the beaches: two along meandering Jl Pantai Berawa and one on Jl Pantai Batu Bolong.

Explore Canggu

  • P

    Pantai Batu Bolong

    The beach at Batu Bolong is the most popular in the Canggu area. There's almost always a good mix of locals, expats and visitors hanging out in the cafes,…

  • P

    Pantai Berawa

    Greyish Berawa Beach ('Brawa Beach' on many signs) has a plethora of trendy and popular beach cafes and bars. The grey volcanic sand here slopes steeply…

  • P

    Pantai Perancak

    A couple of drinks vendors and a large parking area are the major amenities at this beach, which is rarely crowded. The large temple is Pura Dalem…

  • P

    Pantai Nelayan

    A collection of fishing boats and huts marks this very mellow stretch of sand. Depending on the river levels, it can be an easy walk from here to Pantais…

  • P

    Pura Batumejan

    Overlooking Batu Bolong Beach is the centuries-old Pura Batumejan complex, which has a striking pagoda-like temple.

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Canggu.

  • See

    Pantai Batu Bolong

    The beach at Batu Bolong is the most popular in the Canggu area. There's almost always a good mix of locals, expats and visitors hanging out in the cafes,…

  • See

    Pantai Berawa

    Greyish Berawa Beach ('Brawa Beach' on many signs) has a plethora of trendy and popular beach cafes and bars. The grey volcanic sand here slopes steeply…

  • See

    Pantai Perancak

    A couple of drinks vendors and a large parking area are the major amenities at this beach, which is rarely crowded. The large temple is Pura Dalem…

  • See

    Pantai Nelayan

    A collection of fishing boats and huts marks this very mellow stretch of sand. Depending on the river levels, it can be an easy walk from here to Pantais…

  • See

    Pura Batumejan

    Overlooking Batu Bolong Beach is the centuries-old Pura Batumejan complex, which has a striking pagoda-like temple.

Guidebooks

Learn more about Canggu

Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.