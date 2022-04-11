The beach at Batu Bolong is the most popular in the Canggu area. There's almost always a good mix of locals, expats and visitors hanging out in the cafes,…
Canggu
More a state of mind than a place, Canggu is the catch-all name given to the villa-filled stretch of land between Kerobokan and Echo Beach. It's packed with an ever-more alluring collection of businesses, especially casual cafes. Three main strips have emerged, all running down to the beaches: two along meandering Jl Pantai Berawa and one on Jl Pantai Batu Bolong.
Explore Canggu
- PPantai Batu Bolong
The beach at Batu Bolong is the most popular in the Canggu area. There's almost always a good mix of locals, expats and visitors hanging out in the cafes,…
- PPantai Berawa
Greyish Berawa Beach ('Brawa Beach' on many signs) has a plethora of trendy and popular beach cafes and bars. The grey volcanic sand here slopes steeply…
- PPantai Perancak
A couple of drinks vendors and a large parking area are the major amenities at this beach, which is rarely crowded. The large temple is Pura Dalem…
- PPantai Nelayan
A collection of fishing boats and huts marks this very mellow stretch of sand. Depending on the river levels, it can be an easy walk from here to Pantais…
- PPura Batumejan
Overlooking Batu Bolong Beach is the centuries-old Pura Batumejan complex, which has a striking pagoda-like temple.
- PPura Dalem Prancak
This large temple is often the site of ceremonies.
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Canggu.
Pantai Batu Bolong
Pantai Berawa
Pantai Perancak
Pantai Nelayan
Pura Batumejan
Pura Dalem Prancak
