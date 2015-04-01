Bali Ocean Walker

See marine life in an easy way, walking and enjoy the beautiful of tropical fishes with not swimming skill needed. Here is the itinerary of the tour:09:00 - 09:15 am: Meet and GreetYour driver will meet you at your accommodation and head to Tanjung Benoa, where Ocean Walking experience take place.10:00 am: Arrive at the LocationGet your mineral water to refresh your body and soul and getting ready to get instruction from instructor.10:15 am: Ocean Walking BeginAfter change into your swimsuit, then it’s off to Ocean Walker station-it takes only 3 minutes from the beach. Stay calm, you will be served you well by the all staff and you don’t have to worry about anything! Fresh air is constantly supplied from a hose to the helmet. You go down the stairs to the bottom of the sea while seeing the wild fish surrounding you. Just walk in! The instructors will always accompany you during the activity. Just relax and feel your closeness to the nature. With an unique helmet design, you can get face-to-face with the sea life and be able to take a breathe the same as you do on the surface you do not even get your hair wet and also you still can wear your glass or contact lenses. You will able to walk around 25 - 30 minutes in the ocean and playing with some fishes in their habitat with a lot of fun.10:45 am: Ocean Walking FinishWhen the this activity is finished, you will be able to freshen up and take a shower at open air shower facilities, changing your wet clothes and getting ready to go home.11:00 am: Going back HomeConclude your tour with a transfer back to your accommodation.