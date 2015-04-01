Welcome to Kuta & Legian
Although this is often the first place many visitors hit in Bali, the region is not for everyone. Kuta has ugly narrow lanes jammed with cheap cafes, surf shops, incessant motorbikes and an uncountable number of T-shirt vendors and bleating offers of 'massage'. But flash new shopping malls and chain hotels show that Kuta's allure may continue to grow.
Legian appeals to a slightly older crowd (some say it's where Kuta people go after they get married). It's equally commercial and has a long row of family-friendly hotels close to the beach.
Kuta & Legian activities
Mount Batur Volcano - Sunrise Trekking Tour with Breakfast
Your tour begins with your hotel pick up in an air-conditioned vehicle from the Kuta area around 1:30am or Ubud area around 2:30am. The journey to Mount Batur will take approximately 2.5 hours from Kuta or 1.5 hours from Ubud. Upon arrival at the starting point of the trek, your experienced professional trekking guide will give a short introduction and safety procedure briefing. All of the guides are local Balinese, who have been climbing Mount Batur since they were children. They share excellent knowledge and passion for this region of Bali.You will then enjoy a 1.5 hour trek to reach the top of the highest crater by sunrise. After you arrive at the top you will have breakfast and take in the amazing views of the sunrise and the surroundings.Following on from breakfast you will have time to walk around the crater before crossing a hill of lava and black sand before returning to the bottom.You will visit a Balinese coffee plantation before being transported back to your accommodation.
Private Tour: Sekumpul Waterfalls Hiking Tour
Your tour begins in the morning with hotel pickup by your private driver-guide, who discusses the tour with you before you set off for the day. Head first to Mt. Batur, a volcano also known as Kintamani. Enjoy a view of the caldera while enjoying breakfast, and then visit the Tegalalang Rice Terrace near Ubud, known for the traditional Balinese cooperative irrigation system called subak. Continue to Sekumpul Waterfalls, which you'll reach after a 30-minute hike with a steep descent (please take caution, as walking on some of the stairs is a challenge) and crossing a stream on stepping stones or by wading through the water. During the trek, you'll have a fantastic view across the valley to terraced rice fields and clove and cocoa plants. Once you reach the waterfalls, take in the spectacular sight and the very clean and cold water. About 45 minutes from Sekumpul, visit Pura Ulun Danu Bratan, a temple complex located on the shores of Lake Bratan in the mountains near Bedugul. Then head to your final stop, a coffee plantation where you might be able to try luwak coffee, one of the most expensive coffees in the world, made by collecting coffee beans eaten and digested by wild civets. Your private tour ends with hotel drop-off. Please note: A minimum of 2 people per booking is required.
Half-Day Tanah Lot Sunset Tour
Start the afternoon excursion with pick up at your hotel at around 1.30pm with our guide, drive towards the western shore of Bali to arrive at Tanah Lot temple. Along the way, stop at Sangeh Monkey Forest, enter the sacred protected lush jungle and walk across the pathway to arrive at the temple, follow your guide’s direction when interacting with the residents be made to visit. Next is stops will Taman Ayun, Which is the Mother Temple of Mengwi Kingdom. "Taman" means Garden, and "Ayun or Ayu" means beautiful. So Taman Ayun means a holy place that is surrounded by beautiful water garden Arrive at Tanah Lot temple as the sun is about to set, walk around and learn a little bit about its role in Balinese Hinduism. If you are lucky, you will get to see the sun disappearing in the shimmering ocean. Be sure to capture the moments with your camera.
Private Tour: Beaches of Bali
You will be picked up from your accommodation between 9am and 10am depending on where you are staying in Bali. Your private driver/guide will discuss your tour with you before you set off for the day. First you will visit Kuta Beach, which is a great place to surf especially for beginners of all ages. There are vendors selling drinks here and you can relax on a chair and enjoy the views. There is a beautiful beach walk, restaurants and a great shopping mall with lots of fashion labels to visit. There is also a kid’s play Centre for video games. Then you will continue onto Nusa Dua Beach. This is a fantastic beach with lovely white sand and beautiful clear water. A 5 minute drive from here, you will reach Tanjung Benoa Beach to do water sport activities. Some activities you can do include the banana boat, jet-skiing, flying fish, fly board, diving and snorkeling (additional costs apply for these activities). On the way to Uluwatu Temple you will stop at Padang Padang Beach which was one of the locations from the Julia Roberts movie “Eat, Pray, Love” and has made it a popular place for tourists. This beach is a small beach with white sand and crystal clear water being a paradise for surfers. About a 10 minute drive from Padang Padang Beach to Uluwatu Temple where you can see an amazing sunset from the side of the cliff. You will be able to watch a traditional Balinese dance performance and then enjoy a fresh seafood barbeque for dinner at Jimbaran before heading back to your accommodation (additional costs apply).
Bali Ocean Walker
See marine life in an easy way, walking and enjoy the beautiful of tropical fishes with not swimming skill needed. Here is the itinerary of the tour:09:00 - 09:15 am: Meet and GreetYour driver will meet you at your accommodation and head to Tanjung Benoa, where Ocean Walking experience take place.10:00 am: Arrive at the LocationGet your mineral water to refresh your body and soul and getting ready to get instruction from instructor.10:15 am: Ocean Walking BeginAfter change into your swimsuit, then it’s off to Ocean Walker station-it takes only 3 minutes from the beach. Stay calm, you will be served you well by the all staff and you don’t have to worry about anything! Fresh air is constantly supplied from a hose to the helmet. You go down the stairs to the bottom of the sea while seeing the wild fish surrounding you. Just walk in! The instructors will always accompany you during the activity. Just relax and feel your closeness to the nature. With an unique helmet design, you can get face-to-face with the sea life and be able to take a breathe the same as you do on the surface you do not even get your hair wet and also you still can wear your glass or contact lenses. You will able to walk around 25 - 30 minutes in the ocean and playing with some fishes in their habitat with a lot of fun.10:45 am: Ocean Walking FinishWhen the this activity is finished, you will be able to freshen up and take a shower at open air shower facilities, changing your wet clothes and getting ready to go home.11:00 am: Going back HomeConclude your tour with a transfer back to your accommodation.
Ngurah Rai International Airport Private Arrival Transfer
Airport to Nusa Dua area approximately 15 km will take around 40 minute.Airport to Uluwatu area approximately 18 km will take around 45 minute.Airport to Jimbaran and Legian around 25 minute.Airport to Seminyak,kerobokan and sanur around 30 minute - 50 minute.Airport to Denpasar city approximately 1 hour in the day time.