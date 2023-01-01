Mads Lange's Tomb

Mads Lange, a Danish copra trader and 19th-century adventurer, set up a successful trading enterprise near modern-day Kuta in 1839. He mediated profitably between local rajahs (lords or princes) and the Dutch, who were encroaching from the north. His business soured in the 1850s and he died suddenly, just as he was about to return to Denmark. His restored tomb is near where he used to live in a quiet, tree-shaded area by the river.

It’s thought that his death may have been the result of poisoning by locals jealous of his wealth. Lange bred Dalmatians and today locals assume that any dog with a hint of black and white has some of this blood.