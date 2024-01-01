Dating back nearly 200 years, this Buddhist temple is a colourful place of calm, slightly off the beaten path. Incense burns in the serene courtyard.
Vihara Dharmayana Temple
Kuta & Legian
Contact
Address
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
14.97 MILES
If you only visit one museum in Ubud, make it this one. Founder Agung Rai built his fortune selling Balinese artwork to foreigners in the 1970s, and…
9.79 MILES
This important temple is perched precipitously on the southwestern tip of the peninsula, atop sheer cliffs that drop straight into the ceaseless surf…
16.75 MILES
Offering an excellent introduction to Balinese art, the top-notch collection is displayed in a series of pavilions and halls. Don't miss the multiroom…
12.73 MILES
Don't miss one of the top temples on Bali, a serene place of enveloping calm. The huge royal water temple of Pura Taman Ayun, surrounded by a wide,…
20.12 MILES
Built when the Dewa Agung dynasty moved here in 1710, this palace compound was laid out as a large square, believed to be in the form of a mandala, with…
2.37 MILES
A popular morning stop on a Bukit peninsula amble, this fish market is smelly, lively and frenetic – watch where you step. Brightly painted boats bob…
3.2 MILES
One of Bali’s best beaches, Jimbaran’s 4km-long arc of sand is mostly clean and there is no shortage of places to get a snack, drink or seafood dinner, or…
0.73 MILES
Tourism in Bali began here and is there any question why? Low-key hawkers will sell you soft drinks and beer, snacks and other treats, and you can rent…
Nearby Kuta & Legian attractions
0.31 MILES
Mads Lange, a Danish copra trader and 19th-century adventurer, set up a successful trading enterprise near modern-day Kuta in 1839. He mediated profitably…
0.51 MILES
This memorial wall reflects the international scope of the 2002 bombings, and people from many countries pay their respects here. Names list the 202 known…
0.52 MILES
Across the street from the Bali Memorial Wall is where the Sari Club stood before it was destroyed in the 2002 bombings. It's now a car park; plans to…
0.56 MILES
The Bali Sea Turtle Society is a conservation group working to protect olive ridley turtles. It's one of the more responsible turtle hatcheries in Bali,…
0.73 MILES
Tourism in Bali began here and is there any question why? Low-key hawkers will sell you soft drinks and beer, snacks and other treats, and you can rent…
1.08 MILES
Tuban's beach is a mixed bag. There are wide and mellow stretches of sand to the south but near the Discovery Mall it disappears entirely.
1.34 MILES
Some still call this beach 'Pantai Jerman', a legacy of some long-forgotten early surfing tourist. It's nicely low-key, with beer vendors and surfboard…
1.57 MILES
An extension north from Kuta Beach, Legian Beach is quieter thanks to the lack of a raucous road parallel to the beach and fewer people.