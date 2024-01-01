Vihara Dharmayana Temple

Kuta & Legian

Dating back nearly 200 years, this Buddhist temple is a colourful place of calm, slightly off the beaten path. Incense burns in the serene courtyard.

Nearby Kuta & Legian attractions

1. Mads Lange's Tomb

0.31 MILES

Mads Lange, a Danish copra trader and 19th-century adventurer, set up a successful trading enterprise near modern-day Kuta in 1839. He mediated profitably…

2. Memorial Wall

0.51 MILES

This memorial wall reflects the international scope of the 2002 bombings, and people from many countries pay their respects here. Names list the 202 known…

3. Site of Sari Club

0.52 MILES

Across the street from the Bali Memorial Wall is where the Sari Club stood before it was destroyed in the 2002 bombings. It's now a car park; plans to…

4. Bali Sea Turtle Society

0.56 MILES

The Bali Sea Turtle Society is a conservation group working to protect olive ridley turtles. It's one of the more responsible turtle hatcheries in Bali,…

5. Kuta Beach

0.73 MILES

Tourism in Bali began here and is there any question why? Low-key hawkers will sell you soft drinks and beer, snacks and other treats, and you can rent…

6. Tuban Beach

1.08 MILES

Tuban's beach is a mixed bag. There are wide and mellow stretches of sand to the south but near the Discovery Mall it disappears entirely.

7. Kuta Reef Beach

1.34 MILES

Some still call this beach 'Pantai Jerman', a legacy of some long-forgotten early surfing tourist. It's nicely low-key, with beer vendors and surfboard…

8. Legian Beach

1.57 MILES

An extension north from Kuta Beach, Legian Beach is quieter thanks to the lack of a raucous road parallel to the beach and fewer people.