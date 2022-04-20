Shop
Loud and frenetic, Kuta and Legian are the epicentre of mass tourism in Bali. The grit and wall-to-wall cacophony have become notorious through often overhyped media reports of tourists behaving badly.
Kuta & Legian
Tourism in Bali began here and is there any question why? Low-key hawkers will sell you soft drinks and beer, snacks and other treats, and you can rent…
Kuta & Legian
This memorial wall reflects the international scope of the 2002 bombings, and people from many countries pay their respects here. Names list the 202 known…
Kuta & Legian
Fun for the whole family, this museum features a collection of around 120 interactive life-size murals that come to life – or rather, can be viewed in 3D …
Kuta & Legian
Mads Lange, a Danish copra trader and 19th-century adventurer, set up a successful trading enterprise near modern-day Kuta in 1839. He mediated profitably…
Kuta & Legian
The Bali Sea Turtle Society is a conservation group working to protect olive ridley turtles. It's one of the more responsible turtle hatcheries in Bali,…
Kuta & Legian
This hidden gem is reached by a tiny access road along the fence on the north side of the airport. There's shade, a couple of tiny warungs (food stalls),…
Kuta & Legian
The beach becomes less crowded as you go north from Legian until very popular Double Six Beach, which is alive with pickup games of football and…
Kuta & Legian
Across the street from the Bali Memorial Wall is where the Sari Club stood before it was destroyed in the 2002 bombings. It's now a car park; plans to…
