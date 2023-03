The Bali Sea Turtle Society is a conservation group working to protect olive ridley turtles. It's one of the more responsible turtle hatcheries in Bali, and re-releases turtle hatchlings into the ocean from Kuta Beach. Join the queue to collect your baby turtle in a small plastic water bath, pay a small donation, and join the group to release them. Signs offer excellent background info.

Stop by an hour before the release time to ensure activity is on for the day.