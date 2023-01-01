This cable-hauled funicular railway has been scaling the 396m ascent to the highest point on Hong Kong Island since 1888. A ride on this clanking tram is a classic Hong Kong experience, with vertiginous views over the city as you ascend the steep mountainside. It's become so popular that the whole experience is being upgraded with larger trams and a bigger lower terminus. A five-month service suspension will take effect in the third quarter of 2020 so work can be completed by early 2021.

The Peak Tram runs every 10 to 15 minutes from 7am to midnight; using an Octopus card to pay for the ticket will help reduce your queuing time. Note that the ticket office will push the fare that includes entry to the Sky Terrace 428 viewing deck (HK$84/99 per one way/return).