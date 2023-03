This Victorian-era garden has a welcoming collection of fountains, sculptures and greenhouses, plus a zoo and some fabulous aviaries. Some 160 species of bird reside here. The small zoo has a collection of monkeys, sloths, lemurs and orangutans, all in a leafy setting. Albany Rd divides the gardens, with the plants and aviaries to the east, close to Garden Rd, and most of the animals to the west.