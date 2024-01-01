Outside planned exhibitions, there's not much to see at this arts centre established to support local sculptors, printmakers and potters. But history buffs can have a poke about in its heritage home, the Cassels Block of the former Victoria Barracks, much of which was demolished to create Hong Kong Park in the late 1980s.
Hong Kong Visual Arts Centre
Wan Chai & Northeast Hong Kong Island
