A hillside oasis squeezed between Central and Admiralty, Hong Kong Park was built in 1991 over part of the former Victoria Barracks. Terraced landscaping connects tree-lined pathways with various family-friendly attractions such as its fountain plaza, waterfall, playground, aviary and museum. Lotus-filled pools with gliding koi carp and turtles basking on rocks are a draw for local photographers, who jostle for position to give their images that dramatic skyscraper backdrop.

Hong Kong Park is an easy walk from either Central or Admiralty MTR stations.