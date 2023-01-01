Hong Kong Park

Top choice in Wan Chai & Northeast Hong Kong Island

A hillside oasis squeezed between Central and Admiralty, Hong Kong Park was built in 1991 over part of the former Victoria Barracks. Terraced landscaping connects tree-lined pathways with various family-friendly attractions such as its fountain plaza, waterfall, playground, aviary and museum. Lotus-filled pools with gliding koi carp and turtles basking on rocks are a draw for local photographers, who jostle for position to give their images that dramatic skyscraper backdrop.

Hong Kong Park is an easy walk from either Central or Admiralty MTR stations.

Suggest an Edit