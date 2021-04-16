Run by local photographer Lhakpa Sonam, this private museum in Chhorkung has an intriguing collection of Sherpa cultural objects, as well as photos and…
Himalayan Region
Easily the best way to see Nepal is on foot, following a network of trails trodden for centuries by porters, traders, pilgrims, mountaineers and locals traveling from village to village, plains to hills, Nepal to Tibet. Nothing beats walking under your own steam under a crystal-clear Himalayan sky, passing Sherpa, Gurung and Thakali villages, Tibetan monasteries and sacred lakes, while staring at a range of 26,246ft (8000m) peaks.
Treks in the Langtang, Annapurna and Everest regions are ideal for travelers who want to trek without too much forward planning – permits are easy to organise and trekking lodges line the trails, offering meals and accommodation.
Our best advice is not to rush your walk. Adding on a few days to your itinerary allows you to take in side trips, detours and monasteries, or just take a day off every now and then. These just might end up being the highlights of your trip.
- SSherpa Culture Museum
Run by local photographer Lhakpa Sonam, this private museum in Chhorkung has an intriguing collection of Sherpa cultural objects, as well as photos and…
- SSagarmatha National Park Visitor Centre
This park centre is worth a visit for its displays on Himalayan flora and fauna and the culture of the Khumbu Sherpas. From the flat area in front of the…
- SSagarmatha National Park (Park Office)
Just above Monjo is the entrance checkpoint for the Sagarmatha National Park, where your TIMS card and national park receipt will be checked. If you did…
