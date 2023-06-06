Everest Base Camp Trek

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book

Overview

Everybody wants a glimpse of the world’s highest mountain and that’s the reason why the Everest Base Camp Trek is so popular. The trek has a number of stunning attractions, not least of these is being able to say you’ve visited the highest mountain in the world. The trek gets you right into the high-altitude heart of the high Himalaya, more so than any other teahouse trek. There are some lovely villages and gompas (monasteries), and the friendly Sherpa people of the Solu Khumbu region make trekking through the area a joy.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Sherpa Culture Museum

    Sherpa Culture Museum

    Everest Base Camp Trek

    Run by local photographer Lhakpa Sonam, this private museum in Chhorkung has an intriguing collection of Sherpa cultural objects, as well as photos and…

  • Sagarmatha National Park Visitor Centre

    Sagarmatha National Park Visitor Centre

    Everest Base Camp Trek

    This park centre is worth a visit for its displays on Himalayan flora and fauna and the culture of the Khumbu Sherpas. From the flat area in front of the…

  • Sagarmatha National Park (Park Office)

    Sagarmatha National Park (Park Office)

    Everest Base Camp Trek

    Just above Monjo is the entrance checkpoint for the Sagarmatha National Park, where your TIMS card and national park receipt will be checked. If you did…

View more attractions

Plan with a local

Articles

Latest stories from Everest Base Camp Trek

Filter by interest:

Tibetan buddhist mask dance, cham, at Bhutanese temple. 1202856715 asia, bhutan, bodhgaya, buddha, buddhism, buddhist, color, colorful, culture, dance, festival, mask, mask dance, outdoor, pray, religion, temple, tibet, tibetan buddhism

Architecture

The ultimate guide to Tibetan Buddhist monasteries: exploring gompas in the Himalayas

Nov 22, 2024 • 7 min read

Read more articles

Build a memorable collection

Get to the heart of Everest Base Camp Trek with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.