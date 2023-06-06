Shop
Everybody wants a glimpse of the world’s highest mountain and that’s the reason why the Everest Base Camp Trek is so popular. The trek has a number of stunning attractions, not least of these is being able to say you’ve visited the highest mountain in the world. The trek gets you right into the high-altitude heart of the high Himalaya, more so than any other teahouse trek. There are some lovely villages and gompas (monasteries), and the friendly Sherpa people of the Solu Khumbu region make trekking through the area a joy.
Run by local photographer Lhakpa Sonam, this private museum in Chhorkung has an intriguing collection of Sherpa cultural objects, as well as photos and…
Sagarmatha National Park Visitor Centre
This park centre is worth a visit for its displays on Himalayan flora and fauna and the culture of the Khumbu Sherpas. From the flat area in front of the…
Sagarmatha National Park (Park Office)
Just above Monjo is the entrance checkpoint for the Sagarmatha National Park, where your TIMS card and national park receipt will be checked. If you did…
