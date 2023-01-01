Sherpa Culture Museum

Run by local photographer Lhakpa Sonam, this private museum in Chhorkung has an intriguing collection of Sherpa cultural objects, as well as photos and press cuttings covering all the Sherpa Everest summiteers. Look for the great photo from 1953 of Tenzing Norgay assessing his porter's loads. A new photo gallery is under construction in the courtyard. Count on a 20-minute uphill walk from Namche's centre. The popular panoramic photos of the main Everest treks make fine souvenirs.