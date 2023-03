This park centre is worth a visit for its displays on Himalayan flora and fauna and the culture of the Khumbu Sherpas. From the flat area in front of the visitor centre, you can soak up an eye-watering panorama of Himalayan peaks, from Nuptse (7861m) and Everest (8850m) to Ama Dablam (6856m) and Thamserku (6608m). To get here, hike up to Chhorkhung saddle and then follow the signed path beside the local army barracks.