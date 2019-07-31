Overview

The Langtang Valley is a superb short trek that packs a lot of scenic punch into a small amount of time. The trail ascends the Langtang Valley from just 1470m at Syabrubesi to hit 3870m at Kyanjin Gompa, following the rushing Langtang Khola river past lush forests and bamboo groves to a collection of high alpine pastures, glaciers and peaks on the border with Tibet.