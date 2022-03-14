Everest Region

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book

© Skaman306/Getty Images

Overview

As the main approach route to Mt Everest (Sagarmatha), the Solukhumbu region has an almost mystical status in the world of trekking. The two-week climb to Everest Base Camp is perhaps the world's most famous trek, and tens of thousands of trekkers tackle the route every year for grandstand views of the world's highest mountain and its even more dramatic neighbours, Lhotse and Nuptse.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Sherpa Culture Museum

    Sherpa Culture Museum

    Everest Base Camp Trek

    Run by local photographer Lhakpa Sonam, this private museum in Chhorkung has an intriguing collection of Sherpa cultural objects, as well as photos and…

  • Sagarmatha National Park Visitor Centre

    Sagarmatha National Park Visitor Centre

    Everest Base Camp Trek

    This park centre is worth a visit for its displays on Himalayan flora and fauna and the culture of the Khumbu Sherpas. From the flat area in front of the…

  • Sagarmatha National Park (Park Office)

    Sagarmatha National Park (Park Office)

    Everest Base Camp Trek

    Just above Monjo is the entrance checkpoint for the Sagarmatha National Park, where your TIMS card and national park receipt will be checked. If you did…

View more attractions

Plan with a local

Articles

Latest stories from Everest Region

Filter by interest:

A trekker on the approach to Everest Base Camp, Nepal

Activities

How to trek to Everest Base Camp

Sep 7, 2024 • 11 min read

Read more articles

Build a memorable collection

Get to the heart of Everest Region with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.

Go Beyond

Everest Region and beyond

Beyond Everest Region