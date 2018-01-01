Welcome to Danang
That said, the city itself still has few conventional sightseeing spots, except for a very decent museum and a stunningly quirky bridge (or three). So for most travellers, a few days enjoying the city’s beaches, restaurants and nightlife is probably enough. Book an after-dark tour to see Danang at its shimmering neon-lit best. The city's street-food scene also deserves close investigation.
Danang activities
Half-Day Marble Mountain and Son Tra Peninsula from Da Nang
The Marble Mountain is a cluster of five marble and limestone mountains which are named after the five elements and is a popular sightseeing location in Da Nang because of its alluring beauty. Stone steps carved into the mountain lead to a Buddhist Pagoda. You can also discover stunning caves and enjoy the beautiful view from the top of the mountain. Next, you will go to Am Phu Cave where there's a replica of heaven and hell, Marble Mountain is also home to Non Nuoc Stone Carving Village, which is a unique craft village to the south of the city. Situated at the foot of the Marble Mountains, this craft village has a proud history covering more than 200 years.Leaving Marble Mountain, we will head north to visit the Son Tra Peninsula. It is 693 meters high above sea level and 10 kilometers from the center of Da Nang City to the North-East. Staying at this elevated position we will pay a visit to Linh Ung Pagoda, considered one of the biggest pagodas in Da Nang City in both scale and architecture. The most striking feature of this vast pagoda is its huge Lady Buddha statue, which is one of the tallest in Vietnam (67 meters) and spectacularly dominates the skyline. From here, you can contemplate the whole city, mountain and Son Tra peninsula. In addition, from the distance, you will see Marble Mountain along with white sand-bank. The beautiful landscape creates a unique impression that you cannot find in other places.
Da Nang and Hue Full-Day Tour from Da Nang
At the start of your tour, your driver and a local guide will pick you up and transfer you to the Marble Mountains in Da Nang to explore the caves and pagoda. Afterwards, make a short visit to a local stone crafts village nearby. Jump on board the vehicle and head towards Hue, going over Hai Van pass and stop for a picture on the peak overlooking Lang Co Beach and Da Nang city.Observe the beautiful views on the way with trains, rice paddy fields, water buffalo and other livestock. Stop at the Cau Hai Lagoon by the road for taking pictures of fishermen and farmers. At around noon, arrive at Hue City and have lunch in a garden restaurant. Gaze over the Perfume River and afterwards visit the most attractive sites of the old capital such as the Khai Dinh and Tu Duc Tombs, Thien Mu Pagoda and the Imperial Citadel. Prior to your return to your hotel in Da Nang, stop by an oyster farm on the way or grab a bamboo souvenir per your request.
Half-Day Tour of My Son Sanctuary from Da Nang
Our guide will pick up you at your hotel and depart for My Son, one of the most important sites of the ancient kingdom of Champa. Located in the heart of a beautiful valley and surrounded by high mountains ranges, My Son is one of the most stunning sights to see in Central Vietnam and only around 80km from Da Nang city. Whilst excavating My Son, letters found revealed that this complex has been used for offerings and worship of the Hindu god since the 4th century. In 1999, UNESCO declared My Son a Unesco World Heritage Site.This is graphically illustrated by the remains of a series of impressive tower-temples located in a dramatic site that was the religious and political capital of the Champa Kingdom for most of its existence.Originally built with wood, the temples in My Son were completely destroyed by fire in the 6th century and restored in the 7th century by Sambhuvarman who rebuilt the temples with locally made bricks. Up to the 13th century, more than 70 similar temples were built, establishing My Son as a sanctuary of Hinduism in the Champa Kingdom. Take a walking tour around the sanctuary, you will discover many interesting and special towers, the embodiment of the Cham architecture. Through the atrocity of the war and climate, this holy complex of towers still remains the original architecture.
Hoi An to Hue and Versa by Private Car Transfer with English Speaking Driver
We suggest start at 10:00am at your hotel in Hoi An for your trip and don't forget to bring swimming clothes and towels for swimming at Elephant Springs if you are interested in it. Surcharge is 10usd per car - pay to our driver. This option is available in Summer Time, from April to September. Our first stop, after 30-minutes driving by private car, is at Marble Mountains. You will then see great views from Marble Mountains where we hike up to Linh Ung Pagoda to learn about Vietnam Buddhism and enjoy the view of Danang city and Danang Beach. Have a look at the handicraft stone village before transfer to Cham Museum. Learning about Champa Kingdon culture, we then take a short stop for photos at Danang Beach. We transfer to Hai Van Pass (Cloudy Pass) to take more photos. You may order a traditional Vietnamese coffee or fresh coconut with your cost from the local shop, then we continue driving to Elephant Springs for your relaxation with surcharge 10usd per car - pay cash to your driver. Stop at Lang Co beach for lunch or you could have lunch at the floating restaurant at Lap An Lagoon. Your last stop is at Cau Hai lagoon for more photos before transferring to your hotel in Hue city. The trip includes a private car with basic English speaking driver. Entrances to any sites and lunch are not included. Please also note that our drivers can not speak English as well as an English speaking tour guide. Perfect English tour guide is available with surcharge 35usd pay cash to our driver if you require.
Hoi An City Tour and My Son Sanctuary from Da Nang
We will begin our day trip with a visit to the capital and religious center of the former Champa Kingdom, My Son, which has been designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Beautifully situated in a lush green valley, there are dozen of red brick towers and sanctuaries dating from between the 7th and 13th century. The My Son Sanctuary is a remarkable architectural ensemble that developed over a period of ten centuries. It presents a vivid picture of spiritual and political life in an important phase of the history of South-East Asia. After concluding the first half of the tour, we will return to Hoi An and enjoy a delicious lunch. Built, establishing My Son as a sanctuary of Hinduism in the Champa Kingdom.In the afternoon, we will discover the city of Hoi An on foot. The historic town, which used to be a prosperous seaport city from the 16th to 18th century, is now a wonderful city that cannot be missed while touring the Southeast Asian region. While walking through the city, we will make a few stop to visit Hoi An Museum, many of the town’s renowned Ancient Houses which boast remarkable architecture, Assembly Halls of Chinese influence; Art Craft Manufacturing Workshop and of course the must-see Japanese Covered Bridge.
My Son Sanctuary and Marble Mountain Day Trip from Da Nang
We will begin our day trip with a visit to the capital and religious center of the former Champa Kingdom, My Son, which has been designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Beautifully situated in a lush green valley, there are dozen of red brick towers and sanctuaries dating from between the 7th and 13th century. After concluding the first half of the tour, we will have lunch at a local restaurant. In the afternoon, we will discover Marble Mountains (Vietnamese: Ngu Hanh Son; literally “five elements mountains”) Here, you will have the opportunity to explore the stunning natural caves of the mountain and enjoy the beautiful view from the top of the mountain. Stone steps carved into the mountain lead to a Buddhist Pagoda. You can also discover the stunning caves and enjoy the beautiful view from the top of the mountain. Upon arrival to the mountain, we will climb up the stone stairs and visit the caves and pagodas as well as admire the beautiful panoramic view. Da Nang is famous for three pagodas having the same name: “Linh Ung”, the first on Son Tra Peninsula, the second on Marble Mountains and the other on Ba Na Hills. Linh Ung Pagoda at Marble Mountains has been designated a national historical and cultural site by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism. We will also visit Am Phu Cave where there’s a replica of heaven and hell, we can listen to the clapping of bats’ wings in the cave, contemplate the mysterious pagodas and the sculpturing village. Then, we visit Linh Ung Pagoda at Son Tra Peninsula before return to your hotel.