Hoi An to Hue and Versa by Private Car Transfer with English Speaking Driver

We suggest start at 10:00am at your hotel in Hoi An for your trip and don't forget to bring swimming clothes and towels for swimming at Elephant Springs if you are interested in it. Surcharge is 10usd per car - pay to our driver. This option is available in Summer Time, from April to September. Our first stop, after 30-minutes driving by private car, is at Marble Mountains. You will then see great views from Marble Mountains where we hike up to Linh Ung Pagoda to learn about Vietnam Buddhism and enjoy the view of Danang city and Danang Beach. Have a look at the handicraft stone village before transfer to Cham Museum. Learning about Champa Kingdon culture, we then take a short stop for photos at Danang Beach. We transfer to Hai Van Pass (Cloudy Pass) to take more photos. You may order a traditional Vietnamese coffee or fresh coconut with your cost from the local shop, then we continue driving to Elephant Springs for your relaxation with surcharge 10usd per car - pay cash to your driver. Stop at Lang Co beach for lunch or you could have lunch at the floating restaurant at Lap An Lagoon. Your last stop is at Cau Hai lagoon for more photos before transferring to your hotel in Hue city. The trip includes a private car with basic English speaking driver. Entrances to any sites and lunch are not included. Please also note that our drivers can not speak English as well as an English speaking tour guide. Perfect English tour guide is available with surcharge 35usd pay cash to our driver if you require.