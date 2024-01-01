Convent of St Paul de Chartres

Danang

You can't enter through the convent gate on the road behind the cathedral, but it's worth taking a look at the church architecture from the outside. The Sisters of St Paul de Chartres date to the late 17th century and first arrived in Vietnam (in Saigon) in 1860, running orphanages and hospitals, and remain active in working with the poor and disabled.

