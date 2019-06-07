Museum of Cham Sculpture

This small but important museum contains the world’s largest collection of Cham artefacts, housed in buildings marrying French-colonial architecture with Cham elements. Founded in 1915 by the École Française d’Extrême Orient, it displays more than 300 pieces including altars, lingas (stylised phalluses representing Shiva), garudas (griffin-like sky beings), apsaras (heavenly nymphs), Ganeshes and images of Shiva, Brahma and Vishnu, all dating from the 5th to 15th centuries. Explanations are slim. The audio guide is 20,000d (you'll need to show ID, passport or driving licence).

The treasures come from Dong Duong (Indrapura), Khuong My, My Son, Tra Kieu and other sites. There are also exhibits focusing on Cham culture today, with contemporary artefacts and photos of the Kate Festival.