Dragon Bridge

This wonderfully wacky bridge takes the form of a ginormous, colour-changing dragon, weaving its way across the Han River. If that wasn't attention-grabbing enough, the sculpture, which cost a reported VND1.5 trillion (US$88 million) to build, spouts fire and water from its mouth every Saturday and Sunday night at 9pm, much to the delight of onlookers. The best observation spots are the cafes lining the eastern bank to the north of the bridge; boat trips taking in the action also depart from Ð Bach Dang on the river's western bank.