The major man-made draw on the peninsula is Chua Linh Ung, a temple whose name means 'Spirit Responding Temple'. The highlight is a simply colossal statue of the Bodhisattva Quan Am, or in her fuller name, Quan The Am (literally, the goddess who 'Listens to the cries of the World'). The towering, white statue is positioned on a lotus-shaped platform that looks south to Danang city. Note the signs not to feed the monkeys, which scamper through the trees.