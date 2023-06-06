Danang

Overview

Nowhere in Vietnam is changing as fast as Danang. For decades it had a reputation as a quiet provincial town, but big changes are ongoing. Stroll along the Han riverfront and you'll find gleaming new modernist hotels, and apartments and restaurants are emerging. Spectacular bridges now span the river, and in the north of the city, the landmark new D-City is rising from the flatlands. Venture south and the entire Danang Beach strip is booming with hotel and resort developments.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Dragon bridge in Da Nang, Vietnam.

    Dragon Bridge

    Danang

    This wonderfully wacky bridge takes the form of a ginormous, colour-changing dragon, weaving its way across the Han River. If that wasn't attention…

  • Giant Makaras in Museum of Cham Sculpture.

    Museum of Cham Sculpture

    Danang

    This small but important museum contains the world’s largest collection of Cham artefacts, housed in buildings marrying French-colonial architecture with…

  • Vietnam,Danang,The Cathedral

    Danang Cathedral

    Danang

    Known to locals as Con Ga Church (Rooster Church) because of the weathercock atop the steeple, the candy-pink, photogenic Danang Cathedral was built for…

  • Boy making prayer gesture by giant Buddha outside Phap Lam Pagoda.

    Phap Lam Pagoda

    Danang

    This pagoda has three giant Buddha statues in the courtyard, and an equally imposing large gold one in the temple.

  • Convent of St Paul de Chartres

    Convent of St Paul de Chartres

    Danang

    You can't enter through the convent gate on the road behind the cathedral, but it's worth taking a look at the church architecture from the outside. The…

  • Ho Chi Minh Museum

    Ho Chi Minh Museum

    Danang

    Despite its huge grounds, this museum is typically unenlightening for a site venerating Ho Chi Minh. At the front is a display of the usual US, Soviet and…

Articles

Latest stories from Danang

monkey in Linh Ung temple sit on rock with Danang city and beach in backgrounds. 1153898376 linh ung Monkey in Linh Ung temple sit on rock with Danang city and beach in backgrounds. - stock photo monkey in Linh Ung temple sit on rock with Danang city and beach in backgrounds.

Destination Practicalities

A first-time guide to Danang, Vietnam

Dec 4, 2024 • 6 min read

