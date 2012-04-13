Amber Fort, Jal Mahal, Hawa Mahal Full-Day Private Jaipur Tour

Meet your guide at your Jaipur hotel or arrange to be picked up at the airport or railway station in Jaipur at approximately 8am. Begin the tour by visiting the Amber Fort. The Amber Fort is situated on a ridge just outside Jaipur City and is beautifully reflected in the lake below. Inside the fort, you will encounter the world-renowned Jai Mandir temple with its dazzling Sheesh Mahal hall of mirrors. The walls and the ceiling of the Mahal are covered with a beautiful array of mirrors, which reflect any streak of light, illuminating the entire room.Continue the tour by making a photo stop at Jal Mahal around 11am. This Rajput style "Water Palace" sits in the center of the Man Sarobar lake. The lake is often dry during the summer, but the winter monsoons frequently turn it into a beautiful lake filled with water hyacinths. Next, you will visit the Hawa Mahal, another Rajput landmark also known as the Palace of the Winds, for more photo opportunities. The five story Hawa Mahal was built in 1799A.D. along the main street of the old city. It is a pink sandstone masterpiece with semi-octagonal and delicately honeycombed windows.After taking a short break to enjoy lunch at a popular local restaurant, you will visit the City Palace and observatory which is located in the heart of the old city. Once the royal residence of the King of Jaipur, the palace was built using a blend of Rajasthani and Mughal styles. It features carved arches, intricately crafted columns and two carved marble elephants that guard the entrance.Later in the day, enjoy an afternoon of shopping in Jaipur where you will find an enticing variety of goods. Some of the most popular items include precious gemstones, silver jewelry, bangles, clothes, blue pottery, and textiles. The tour will conclude around 5pm when you are transferred back to your Jaipur hotel, airport or railway station.