Welcome to Jaipur
The city’s colourful, chaotic streets ebb and flow with a heady brew of old and new. Careering buses dodge dawdling camels, leisurely cycle-rickshaws frustrate swarms of motorbikes, and everywhere buzzing autorickshaws watch for easy prey. In the midst of this mayhem, the splendours of Jaipur’s majestic past are islands of relative calm evoking a different pace and another world.
At the city’s heart, the City Palace continues to house the former royal family; the Jantar Mantar, the royal observatory, maintains a heavenly aspect; and the honeycomb Hawa Mahal gazes on the bazaar below. And just out of sight, in the arid hill country surrounding the city, is the fairy-tale grandeur of Amber Fort, Jaipur’s star attraction.
Top experiences in Jaipur
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Recent articles
Jaipur activities
4-Day Private Golden Triangle: Agra and Jaipur from New Delhi
Day 1: New Delhi - AgraBegin your trip meeting your guide at the airport, railway station, hotel, or elsewhere in Delhi at 9am. Spend about three hours visiting Qutb Minar, Lotus Temple, and India Gate, learning about these monuments from your guide, and drive by Parliament House, President's Palace, and the secretariat buildings. There will be time for lunch at a local restaurant and then you’ll set off for the three-hour drive to your five-star Agra hotel.Overnight stay at Hotel Jaypee Palace or Similar 5 Star Hotel. Day 2: Agra - Fatehpur Sikri - Jaipur (breakfast included)Watch the sun rise over the Taj Mahal as your guide shares its history as a tomb built by Mughal Emperor Shahjahan in 1630 to enshrine his wife. Enjoy breakfast at your hotel and then spend two hours visiting Agra Fort as your guide reveals the marvels of its palaces, balconies, and gardens. From Agra Fort, make the five-hour journey to your five-star Jaipur hotel, visiting Fatehpur Sikri on the way, to admire the architectural wonder built for Mughal emperor Akbar as his home and empire’s capital from 1571 to 1585.Overnight stay at Hotel Holiday Inn or Similar 5 Star Hotel. Day 3: Jaipur (breakfast included)After breakfast, travel to Amber Fort, the capital of Rajasthan until 1728, and follow your guide on a two-hour tour of its palaces, squares, and monuments. Head down the hill to Jal Mahal, a palace floating on Man Sagar Lake, for a photo opportunity. There will be time for lunch and then you’ll spend two hours exploring Maharaja’s City Palace, then head to Jantar Mantar, an observatory built by Rajput King Sawai Jai Singh, to explore for about one and a half hours. Drive past Hawa Mahal (Palace of Winds) before returning to your hotel.Overnight stay at Hotel Holiday Inn or Similar 5 Star Hotel. Day 4: Jaipur - Delhi (breakfast included)After breakfast, make the approximately five-hour journey back to Delhi or be dropped-off at Jaipur airport.
Golden Triangle Private Tour: Agra, Jaipur from Delhi , 4 Days
Please read the Itinerary section for details on your Golden Triangle tour from Delhi to Agra and Jaipur.
3-Day Private Golden Triangle Tour: Delhi, Agra and Jaipur
Day 1: New Delhi - Agra Begin the trip with a pickup from the airport, railway station, hotel or other desired place in Delhi. After that, you will have a half-day city tour of Delhi visiting: the 11th century Qutub Minar, a UNESCO World Heritage Site built by Qutub-ud-din Aibek of the Slave Dynasty, the UNESCO-listed Humayun's Tomb, the Bahai Temple, also known as the Lotus Temple (closed Mondays); and India Gate. Also, you will drive by the Parliament House, the President's Palace and Secretariat buildings. After the tour enjoy shopping in New Delhi. After that you will be taken to Agra, the city of the Taj Mahal, via a 3-hour drive on the expressway. Upon arrival to Agra you will check-in to your 4 star hotel and relax.Hotel: Four Points By Sheraton or similarDay 2: Agra - Jaipur (B)At sunrise, visit to the world famous monument of love – The Taj Mahal, a UNESCO World Heritage Site (closed Fridays). After breakfast, visit the historic Agra Fort, also a UNESCO World Heritage Site. After that, enjoy free time for shopping in Agra.Then, have lunch in a hotel restaurant and transfer to the Pink City of Jaipur. Upon arrival in Jaipur, check-in to your 4-star hotel and relax.Hotel: Lemon Tree Premier or similarDay 3: Jaipur - Delhi (B)After breakfast proceed to tour the majestic Amber Fort. The fort is situated on top of the Amber Hill. Later, stop for photos at the Lake Palace (Jal Mahal) and the Palace of Winds (Hawa Mahal). Then, visit the Maharaja's City Palace, the royal residence of the erstwhile King of Jaipur. After that, visit Jantar Mantar Observatory, an astronomical observation site from the 18th century, and also a UNESCO World Heritage Site.Then, have lunch in a hotel restaurant and enjoy free time for shopping in Jaipur. Later in the afternoon, you will drive back to Delhi and get dropped off at either the airport, the railway station, your hotel, or another desired location in Delhi.
Private Taj Mahal and Agra Day Tour from Jaipur
After pickup from your Jaipur hotel at 6am, transfer for five hours in an air-conditioned vehicle to Agra where an art historian guide meets you to lead a 2-hour tour of the Taj Mahal followed by a 1-hour tour of Agra Fort, also known as the Red Fort along with Baby Taj which is the small form of the Taj Mahal with a beautiful interior and lush green garden. This specialist guide will focus on artistic and historic details that enrich the experience of the sites. Following a lunch break (at own expense), continue by car to Fatehpur Sikri and visit Amazing Buland Darwaza which is the biggest Gate of the World and enjoy the beautiful palaces that we made for different queens of Akbar as per their convenience. Then travel three hours by car back to your hotel in Jaipur, arriving around 8pm.
Amber Fort, Jal Mahal, Hawa Mahal Full-Day Private Jaipur Tour
Meet your guide at your Jaipur hotel or arrange to be picked up at the airport or railway station in Jaipur at approximately 8am. Begin the tour by visiting the Amber Fort. The Amber Fort is situated on a ridge just outside Jaipur City and is beautifully reflected in the lake below. Inside the fort, you will encounter the world-renowned Jai Mandir temple with its dazzling Sheesh Mahal hall of mirrors. The walls and the ceiling of the Mahal are covered with a beautiful array of mirrors, which reflect any streak of light, illuminating the entire room.Continue the tour by making a photo stop at Jal Mahal around 11am. This Rajput style "Water Palace" sits in the center of the Man Sarobar lake. The lake is often dry during the summer, but the winter monsoons frequently turn it into a beautiful lake filled with water hyacinths. Next, you will visit the Hawa Mahal, another Rajput landmark also known as the Palace of the Winds, for more photo opportunities. The five story Hawa Mahal was built in 1799A.D. along the main street of the old city. It is a pink sandstone masterpiece with semi-octagonal and delicately honeycombed windows.After taking a short break to enjoy lunch at a popular local restaurant, you will visit the City Palace and observatory which is located in the heart of the old city. Once the royal residence of the King of Jaipur, the palace was built using a blend of Rajasthani and Mughal styles. It features carved arches, intricately crafted columns and two carved marble elephants that guard the entrance.Later in the day, enjoy an afternoon of shopping in Jaipur where you will find an enticing variety of goods. Some of the most popular items include precious gemstones, silver jewelry, bangles, clothes, blue pottery, and textiles. The tour will conclude around 5pm when you are transferred back to your Jaipur hotel, airport or railway station.
Arga, Jaipur, Delhi, and Ranthambore 6-Day Tour from Delhi
On this 6-day private tour of the Golden Triangle, travel round-trip from Delhi, with a return by rail from Jaipur, and explore each amazing city with a guide who provides insight on the cultural significance of India’s major architectural landmarks. In addition, track wild Bengal tigers and other wildlife on two adventurous game drives by Jeep through Ranthambore National Park. Pickup and drop-off via a private, air-conditioned vehicle are available for Delhi International Airport and your hotel.