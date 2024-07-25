The capital of India's largest state, Jaipur (aka the Pink City) is replete with beautiful palaces, majestic forts and idyllic lakes and is surrounded by the lush green mountains of the Aravalli Range. It was founded in 1727 by Maharaja Sawai Jai Singh II and is one of the earliest planned cities in modern India (for which it was awarded UNESCO World Heritage status in July 2019).

Many of the top attractions are in the Old City, which is hemmed in by historic walls and gates, all splashed pink as are all the buildings inside. But what’s with the pink? In 1876, the ruler Maharaja Sawai Ram Singh II had the city painted a delicate pink hue to welcome Queen Victoria’s husband, Prince Albert. Even today, the law requires the Old City’s buildings and walls to be painted pink (although it now seems to lean more terracotta).

Of course, the urban sprawl of Jaipur has extended beyond the Old City, with the modern neighborhoods buzzing with trendy boutiques, cool cafes and bars, and fancy restaurants. These are the top experiences in Jaipur that you can't afford to miss.

1. Have an encounter with royalty at the City Palace

The opulent 18th-century City Palace is the perfect place to start your visit to Jaipur. Built by Maharaja Sawai Jai Singh II as part of his new capital city, the palace continues to be the residence of the erstwhile royal family, although several parts of it are open to visitors. A standard ticket will grant you entry to the museum galleries and the palace courtyards, the most attractive of which is Pritam Niwas Chowk with its colorful painted doorways that represent the four seasons.

If you want to peek inside Chandra Mahal, the royal residence and other parts of the palace, you'll need to purchase an additional ticket for exclusive access. Complete your experience with a sumptuous meal at the Baradari Restaurant, which serves both Indian and international fare. The two on-site shops – Palace Atelier and The PDKF Store – are great places to shop for beautifully designed (albeit pricey) souvenirs and accessories.

Detour: The city’s most iconic landmark, Hawa Mahal, stands just around the corner from the palace. This eye-catching red-and-pink sandstone castle was built in 1799 as an extension of the zenana (women’s quarters). It has nearly a thousand latticed windows from where the royal ladies could watch the street proceedings without being seen. At any given time, you will find crowds milling in front of it, but sunrise and sunset are ideal to catch the monument in all its glory. The best view is from across the busy street, particularly from Wind View Cafe on the rooftop of the building opposite.

Wander through the treasures within the Amber Fort. Guillermo Garcia/Shutterstock

2. Take in scenic views from the three hilltop forts

As you drive from Jaipur towards Amer village (8km/5 miles), the golden-hued Amber Fort looms large over Maota Lake. You will need at least two hours to cover this sprawling complex and see all the palaces, halls and gardens; don’t miss the Sheesh Mahal with its gleaming mosaics of mirrors. On a nearby hilltop stands Jaigarh, a fortress built to protect Amber. It is one of the best-preserved 17th-century military structures and contains the world's largest cannon on wheels. Further afield, Nahargarh contains a palace complex, sculpture park and a wax museum; visit just before sunset for spectacular views over Jaipur.

Local tip: If you’re after the views, nothing beats a bird’s-eye perspective from a hot air balloon. SkyWaltz is an authorized operator that offers two different routes – one soaring above Amber Palace and surrounding villages, and the other over the less touristy area around Samode Palace and village. Flying season runs from September to April and the starting point changes depending on wind direction and speed.

3. Stroll the bazaars in the Old City

Jaipur is a shopper’s paradise, enticing you with block-printed clothes and home accessories, blue pottery, silver jewelry and precious gemstones. The bazaar lanes in the Old City are dedicated to specific handicrafts, eg Johari Bazaar for jewelry, Tripolia Bazaar for pottery, sculptures and accessories, Bapu Bazaar for textiles and leather juttis (footwear), and Maniharon ka Rasta for lacquer bangles. Note that many shops are closed on Sundays.

Planning tip: While meandering around the markets is a fun experience, a dedicated shopping tour with a local operator like Virasat Experiences can greatly enhance your visit. Tours run every day and start at Hawa Mahal.

Jantar Mantar boasts the largest sundial on the planet. Kenneth Dedeu/Shutterstock

4. Decode the secrets of the cosmos at Jantar Mantar

The founder of Jaipur, Maharaja Sawai Jai Singh II was a renowned mathematician and astronomer who built multiple astronomical observatories across the country, including one right next to the City Palace. Step inside Jantar Mantar to see a fascinating collection of more than a dozen astronomical instruments that track the sun's path, orbits of planets, lunar and solar eclipses, zodiac constellations, etc. It also holds the world’s largest sundial, which stands 90 feet tall.

5. Dive deep into Jaipur’s textile traditions

Get a first-hand look at hand block printing at the Anokhi Museum of Hand Printing in Amber village. Take in the informative exhibitions and then watch the museum’s block carvers and printers at work – you can also try your hand at the craft. Demonstrations run all day (with a break for lunch) and the museum is closed on Mondays. In the city center, Nila House is a non-profit hub for the preservation and promotion of traditional Indian crafts. Interact with local artisans and weavers and watch them at work, view ongoing exhibitions and shop for products designed and made in-house.

Rajasthani Thali is a great way to taste the breadth of the region's cuisine. Kirti Bhole/Shutterstock

6. Get a taste of Rajasthani cuisine

The best way to sample the state’s diverse culinary flavors is to get a Rajasthani thali, which usually features dishes like ker sangri (a tangy preparation of desert berries and beans), gatte ki sabzi (chickpea dumplings in yogurt-based gravy), dal-baati-churma (a combination of spicy lentils, deep-fried dough balls and sweetened crushed wheat) and laal maas (a fiery goat curry).

Some of the best thalis can be had at Suvarna Mahal (Rambagh Palace), Samode Haveli, and LMB (Laxmi Misthan Bhandar). After dining at LMB, make sure to stop by their shop to buy Jaipur’s famous desserts, i.e. ghewar (deep-fried disc-shaped sweet soaked in sugar syrup) and fini (fried flaky dessert made with rice flour). No Jaipur trip is complete without joining the crowds at Rawat Misthan Bhandar (multiple outlets) for their crunchy and spicy pyaaz kachori (deep-fried flatbread with spiced onion and potato filling). Wash it down with thick lassi (sweetened yogurt drink) at Lassiwala on MI Road; there are several imposters, so look for the sign "Kishan Lal Govind Narain Agarwal" for the real deal.

Detour: Perhaps a tad touristy, but the mock village Chokhi Dhani (20km/12.4 miles from Jaipur) is a great place to immerse yourself in Rajasthani culture, food and traditions. Watch reenactments of the famous Haldighati battle, enjoy traditional music and dance performances like Kalbeliya, Ghoomar and Chari, and savor Rajasthani cuisine at one of the many dining venues.

7. Drink in the city’s thriving bar scene

Cocktail culture has taken Jaipur by storm, and you will find some of India’s best bars here. Begin with the bar at The Johri, a gorgeous design hotel in the heart of Johari Bazaar. In its pink-hued interiors, sip on their take on the negroni (with a touch of clarified watermelon) and pair it with bar bites from the chaat menu.

Located in the Narain Niwas Palace Hotel complex, Bar Palladio should be your next stop for classic cocktails and Italian appetizers amidst electric-blue interiors. Just off the arterial MI Road, the rooftop lounge bar Paro serves cocktails that pay tribute to Indian flavors; get a table outdoors for a view of the iconic Panch Batti. End the evening at the speakeasy-style Native Cocktail Room with one of their signature cocktails along with a range of Indian and international fare.

Local tip: Jaipur’s coffee culture is also incredible, with a handful of cafes bringing Indian specialty coffee beans from the farms directly to your cup. Get your caffeine fix at Half Light Coffee Roasters, Roastery Coffee House or Curious Life Coffee Roasters, all located in Jaipur’s C Scheme neighborhood.

See these beautiful creatures up close at Jhalana Leopard Park. Sourabh Bharti/Shutterstock

8. Spot leopards on a wilderness safari

Barely 11km (6.8 miles) from the city center, Jhalana Leopard Park is the first leopard reserve in India and makes for a great half-day adventure. Spread over 23 sq km (8.8 sq miles), the park was once the royal hunting ground; you can still visit the 19th-century hunting lodge located on a hillock in the forest. The park is open throughout the year with safaris running mornings and early afternoons.

Detour: For more wild encounters, head to Ranthambore National Park (175km/109 miles from Jaipur) for a chance to spot India’s national animal, the Bengal tiger, in its natural habitat. Safaris run mornings and early afternoons, and the park is closed from July to September during the monsoon season.

9. Catch a film in an art deco cinema

Fancy a Bollywood flick? Head to Rajmandir, one of the few single-screen movie theaters still standing. Opened in 1976, the flamboyantly pink art deco cinema is popular with locals and tourists and still runs sold-out screenings. Tickets are inexpensive and movies are usually without subtitles, but the appeal of cinema is universal.

Set aside time to explore the treasures within the striking Albert Hall Museum. saiko3p/Shutterstock

10. Get your bling on in a museum

If you love jewelry and jeweled artifacts, the Amrapali Museum is a must-visit. The museum holds more than 4000 items from 19th-century treasures to contemporary pieces. About 800 items are on display but ask to see the visual store cases and admire more bejeweled baubles. Also worth a look is the Museum of Meenakari Heritage, which showcases fine examples of meenakari, a technique of enameled jewelry-making that Jaipur (and Rajasthan) is famous for.

Detour: As far as museums go, the stately Albert Hall Museum is the top draw, particularly for its star attraction – an Egyptian mummy in a sarcophagus. Housed in a striking Indo-Saracenic building, the oldest state museum also contains a rich collection of artifacts ranging from paintings and sculpture to jewelry, pottery and exquisite Persian carpets.