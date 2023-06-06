Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Matt Munro
Enthralling, historical Jaipur, Rajasthan’s capital, is the gateway to India’s most flamboyant state.
Jaipur
A complex of courtyards, gardens and buildings, the impressive City Palace is right in the centre of the Old City. The outer wall was built by Jai Singh…
Jaipur
Jaipur’s most-distinctive landmark, the Hawa Mahal is an extraordinary pink-painted, delicately honeycombed hive that rises a dizzying five storeys. It…
Jaipur
Adjacent to the City Palace is Jantar Mantar, an observatory begun by Jai Singh II in 1728 that resembles a collection of bizarre giant sculptures. Built…
Jaipur
Squeezed between cliffs in a rocky valley, Galta is a desolate, if evocative, place. The temple houses a number of sacred tanks, into which some daring…
Jaipur
This splendid modern marble edifice lies at the foot of Moti Dungri fort. The wealthy industrialist Birla family, from Pilani, Rajasthan, bought the land…
Jaipur
Piercing the skyline near the City Palace is this unusual minaret, erected in the 1740s by Jai Singh II’s son and successor Iswari. The entrance is around…
Jaipur
Built in 1734 and extended in 1868, this sturdy fort overlooks the city from a sheer ridge to the north. The story goes that the fort was named after…
Jaipur
Six kilometres from the city, on Agra Rd via the Ghat Gate, this formal garden is enjoyable to wander around and take in a breath of fresh air. The grand…
Best Things to Do
The Pink City is packed with beautiful palaces, sprawling museums, incredible food and much more. These are the best things to do in Jaipur.Read article
5 Shops
The roads of Jaipur are jam-packed with hundreds of shops. Here's our guide to 5 of the best.Read article
Apr 30, 2024 • 6 min read
Apr 18, 2024 • 6 min read
Mar 29, 2024 • 5 min read
Nov 13, 2019 • 2 min read
Get to the heart of Jaipur with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.
India $28.99
South India & Kerala $24.99
Rajasthan, Delhi & Agra $24.99
in partnership with getyourguide