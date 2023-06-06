Jaipur

Palace of Winds.

Enthralling, historical Jaipur, Rajasthan’s capital, is the gateway to India’s most flamboyant state.

  • City Palace architecture

    City Palace

    Jaipur

    A complex of courtyards, gardens and buildings, the impressive City Palace is right in the centre of the Old City. The outer wall was built by Jai Singh…

  • Hawa Mahal palace, Jaipur

    Hawa Mahal

    Jaipur

    Jaipur’s most-distinctive landmark, the Hawa Mahal is an extraordinary pink-painted, delicately honeycombed hive that rises a dizzying five storeys. It…

  • Samrat Yantra (Giant sundial), Jantar Mantar, Jaipur, Rajasthan, India

    Jantar Mantar

    Jaipur

    Adjacent to the City Palace is Jantar Mantar, an observatory begun by Jai Singh II in 1728 that resembles a collection of bizarre giant sculptures. Built…

  • The Galta Temple (known as Monkey Temple) near Jaipur, Rajasthan, India

    Galta

    Jaipur

    Squeezed between cliffs in a rocky valley, Galta is a desolate, if evocative, place. The temple houses a number of sacred tanks, into which some daring…

  • Shri Lakshmi Narayan Temple (Birla Mandir), Jaipur, India

    Birla Lakshmi Narayan Temple

    Jaipur

    This splendid modern marble edifice lies at the foot of Moti Dungri fort. The wealthy industrialist Birla family, from Pilani, Rajasthan, bought the land…

    Isarlat

    Jaipur

    Piercing the skyline near the City Palace is this unusual minaret, erected in the 1740s by Jai Singh II’s son and successor Iswari. The entrance is around…

  • Roof top of Nahargarh Fort, Jaipur, Rajasthan, India. (Photo by: IndiaPictures/UIG via Getty Images)

    Nahargarh

    Jaipur

    Built in 1734 and extended in 1868, this sturdy fort overlooks the city from a sheer ridge to the north. The story goes that the fort was named after…

  • Sisodia Rani Palace Garden, Jaipur, Rajasthan, India. (Photo by: IndiaPictures/UIG via Getty Images)

    Sisodia Rani Palace Garden

    Jaipur

    Six kilometres from the city, on Agra Rd via the Ghat Gate, this formal garden is enjoyable to wander around and take in a breath of fresh air. The grand…

Best Things to Do

The Pink City is packed with beautiful palaces, sprawling museums, incredible food and much more. These are the best things to do in Jaipur.

5 Shops

The roads of Jaipur are jam-packed with hundreds of shops. Here's our guide to 5 of the best.

The 10 most incredible experiences in Jaipur

Jul 25, 2024 • 8 min read

