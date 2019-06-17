Built in 1734 and extended in 1868, this sturdy fort overlooks the city from a sheer ridge to the north. The story goes that the fort was named after Nahar Singh, a dead prince whose restless spirit was disrupting construction. Whatever was built in the day crumbled in the night. The prince agreed to leave on condition that the fort was named for him. The views are glorious and there’s a restaurant that’s perfect for a cold beer.

One way to visit is to climb the steep, winding 2km path to the top, starting from the end of Nahargarh Fort Rd. To drive, you have to detour via the Amber area in a circuitous 8km round trip.

A valid composite ticket will also gain you entry.