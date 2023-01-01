Sisodia Rani Palace Garden

Six kilometres from the city, on Agra Rd via the Ghat Gate, this formal garden is enjoyable to wander around and take in a breath of fresh air. The grand formal terraced gardens, with fountains and statuary, were built in the 18th century for Maharaja Jai Singh II’s second wife. They’re overlooked by the Sisodia Rani Palace, the outer walls of which are decorated with murals depicting hunting scenes and the Krishna legend.

Regular local buses leave from Ghat Gate for the Sisodia Rani Palace (₹16). An autorickshaw will cost around ₹400 return from the city centre.

A valid Amber Fort/Hawa Mahal composite ticket will also gain you entry.