Modern Art Gallery

Jaipur

LoginSave

This peaceful modern gallery makes a pleasant diversion during a stroll around the greenery of Ram Niwas Bagh. It’s housed in an old theatre, on the 1st floor of the Ravindra Manch building, and boasts some striking contemporary work and a collection of some of Rajasthan’s major painters and sculptors.

