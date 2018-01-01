Welcome to Dàlǐ
In recent years, domestic tourists have discovered Dàlǐ in a big way and the scene has changed accordingly. Instead of dreadlocked Westerners, it's young Chinese who walk around with flowers in their hair. Still, Dàlǐ has not been overwhelmed by visitors like nearby Lìjiāng and remains a reasonably relaxed destination, with the local Bai population very much part of daily life.
Surrounding Dàlǐ there are fascinating possibilities for exploring, especially by bicycle and in the mountains above the lake, or you can do what travellers have done for years – eat, drink and make merry.
1-day Dali Classic Tour
After breakfast at your hotel,our driver and tour guide will pick you up,then you will visit to the Three Pagodas in Chongshen Monastery which has a history of over 1,800 years located at the foot of Cangshan Mountain facing to the Erhai Lake. Three Pagodas are made of three ancient independent pagodas forming a symmetrical triangle.After lunch, you’ll cruise in Erhai Lake by the small boat to the Jinsuo Islet in the east Erhai Lake. There are 200 Bai ethnic families around 1000 people in Jinsuo Island.In Erhai Lake cruise, you will enjoy the green Cangshan Mountain and the Three Pagodas from a far as well as lots of birds and seagulls flying over the lake.After landing off the Cruise, you will head for Xizhou Town to fully appreciate Bai-style traditional architectural courtyards, taste their fragrant Three-Course Tea and explore their distinctive culture. Visit Zhoucheng Village and the Bai people's Tie-dying cloth workshop where you can take some special souvenir with the Bai ethnic style. You will be dropped back to your centrally located hotel in Dali downtown.
2 Days Dali Old Town and Erhai Lake Cycling Tour
Day1 - Dali-Haidong-Wase-ShuanglangAfter breakfast at your hotel,our driver and tour guide will pick you up at 8am. Then you will start the cycling from Dali Old Town to Shuanglang Town in Eryuan County. You will ride to Xiaguan, and ride along the Huanhai Road to Jinsuo Islet in Haidong Town. After lunch with local flavour in Hiadong, you will continue the cycling to Tianjing (Heaven Mirror) Pagoda, Little Putuo Island in Wase Town. Arrive in Shuanglang Town in the late afternoon and visit Changyu Village and Patron Saint Temple.Overnight in Shuanglang（note:please manage the hotel by yourselves）.Day2 - Shuanglang-Jiangwei-DaliAfter breakfast at 8am, you will enjoy the sunrise of the Nanzhao Love Island and Erhai Lake, and take the boat to visit Nnazhao Island including Shayimu(a fisher girl in the legend) Statues, Acuoye Goddess of Mercy (Guanyin) Statue, Nanzhao Palace, the Square of Patron Saint Culture, Taihu Lake Stones and the Big Banyan Trees.Then start the cycling tour to head for Xizhou Town to visit the traditional Bai style courtyards, then taste the Three-course Tea.Drive back to Dali, Transfer to your centrally located hotel in Dali Ancient Town.
1 Day Dali Tour to Weishan Old Town and Weibaoshan Mountain
After breakfast at your hotel,our local driver and tour guide will pick you up from your hotel. Then you will drive about 70KM to Weibaoshan Mountain, which stands about 10 kilometers southeast of Weishan Yi and Hui nationalities Autonomous County. It takes you about 1 hour on the way. You will first see some Yi people's villages on the way, you can visit the local market of Yi people if you are lucky to meet the market day.After arriving,start your hiking in Weibaoshan Mountain. As Weibaoshan is a famous Taoist mountain, you will have chance to see several Taoist temples with Bai construction style. Murals of Yi people singing and dancing in Wenchang Palace and the painted sculptures in Taoist Jade Emperor Temple are seldom seen. After lunch you will visit Weishan Old Town, enjoy the Bai ethnic life in Weishan Old Town.Then go to East Lotus Village, visiting the Hui's culture.In the late afternoon, drive back to Dali, and transfer to your hotel in Dali downtown.
1 Day Dali-Shaxi Ancient Town Tour
After breakfast ,our guide and driver will pick you up from your hotel in Dali downtown,then drive from Dali to Shibaoshan mountain to enjoy the Karst scenery there .The most prominent sight at ShibaoShan is the Stone Bell Temple with its 139, well preserved stone carvings. These magnificent stone carvings date as far back as 1300 years to the once powerful Nanzhao Kingdom during the Tang Dynasty (618-907).Explore the ancient temple complex including Baoxiang Temple, Haiyun Temple, Shizhong Temple and the Ancient Grottoes. If you are lucky enough, you also can see a lot of wild monkey group around Baoxiang Temple.After lunch walk around Shaxi Old Town.Shaxi is the last remaining ancient market town of its kind on the Tea & Horse Caravan Trail. This trail is a trading route that connected Tibet, Sichuan, and Yunnan to countries in southeast Asia, also called the Southern Silk Road.The World Monuments Fund (WMF) has listed Shaxi as one of the 100 most endangered sites in the world in 2001.Drive back to Dali in the late afternoon. You will be dropped back to the original point you departure this morning.
1 Day Golf Tour at Dali Stone Mountain Golf Club with Sightseeing
After breakfast at your hotel in Dali, then meet your local guide and driver, drive to play golf at Dali Stone Mountain Golf Club. After lunch, you will visit the Three-pagoda in Chongshen Temple, which is a typical historical symbol of Yunnan. It is also one of the oldest sublime architecture in South China. At last, you will visit Dali Old City, a historically and culturally famous city of China, is renowned for her historical interest. During the Tang and Song Dynasties, it was the capital of Nanzhao and Dali Kingdoms, the political, economic and cultural centre of Yunnan, an important gateway of cultural exchange and trading with southeastern Asian countries, and an important pass of the ancient "Silk Route of the South". It has long enjoyed the reputation of "a land of letters".You will be dropped back to your original departure point after ending the tour.
Private Tour: Xizhou, Lake Erhai, and Dali Ancient City
Tour guide and driver will pick you up from hotel at 9:00am. On the way to those hot spots, your tour guide will give you a good introduction of the history, culture, life record of Dali. You will first visit Xizhou village which is made by Bai ethnic group. This village is surrounded by Erhai Lake, and it is famous for historic traditional style living quarters clustering around. You will be escorted to visit homes of local peasants. The farmer’s homes are all traditional Chinese rectangular courtyard with a screen wall facing the gate. You are expected to be treated with genuine tea ceremony of local Bai ethnic group along with a song and dance performance. In Xizhou you will visit the home for local residence in Qing Dynasty and taste the local appetizer-Xizhou Pan baked bread too. Then, you will be taken to Erhai by horse cabin. Erhai Lake is an ear-shaped lake in Yunnan province, China. You will drop in on local farmer families and be guided to see genuine lifestyle of local Bai ethnic people in beautiful fishing village. You will enjoy the local specialty Dariy Fan as your lunch. In the afternoon, you will visit the ancient city Dali. Walking on the stone pavement of foreign street to enjoy the exotic life-style from another living quarters. Free shopping and church in Bai style both might be good way for leisure. After tour is finished, you will be transferred back to your hotel in Dali.