Private Tour: Xizhou, Lake Erhai, and Dali Ancient City

Tour guide and driver will pick you up from hotel at 9:00am. On the way to those hot spots, your tour guide will give you a good introduction of the history, culture, life record of Dali. You will first visit Xizhou village which is made by Bai ethnic group. This village is surrounded by Erhai Lake, and it is famous for historic traditional style living quarters clustering around. You will be escorted to visit homes of local peasants. The farmer’s homes are all traditional Chinese rectangular courtyard with a screen wall facing the gate. You are expected to be treated with genuine tea ceremony of local Bai ethnic group along with a song and dance performance. In Xizhou you will visit the home for local residence in Qing Dynasty and taste the local appetizer-Xizhou Pan baked bread too. Then, you will be taken to Erhai by horse cabin. Erhai Lake is an ear-shaped lake in Yunnan province, China. You will drop in on local farmer families and be guided to see genuine lifestyle of local Bai ethnic people in beautiful fishing village. You will enjoy the local specialty Dariy Fan as your lunch. In the afternoon, you will visit the ancient city Dali. Walking on the stone pavement of foreign street to enjoy the exotic life-style from another living quarters. Free shopping and church in Bai style both might be good way for leisure. After tour is finished, you will be transferred back to your hotel in Dali.