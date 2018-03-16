Welcome to Kandy
And when the drizzle subsides, cobalt-blue skies reveal a city of imposing colonial-era and Kandyan architecture, none more impressive than the Temple of the Sacred Tooth Relic, one of Buddhism's most sacred shrines.
History and culture are on tap. Yes, the city is renowned for the great Kandy Esala Perahera festival (held annually in July/August), but its vibrant cultural life and attractions more than justify a visit at any time of year.
The Last Kingdom Private Day Tour in Kandy
You will be picked up around 6am from your hotel in Colombo, Mount Lavinia or Negombo and then proceed to Kandy, en route visit Spice Garden in Mawanella and a Tea Factory in Giragama. For centuries, spices have been one of Sri Lanka’s most celebrated exports and are used for medicines and cosmetics as well as to flavor foods. You will sample scents and flavors such as cinnamon, ginger, pepper, vanilla and cardamom. Batik is the ancient art of mixing colors using wax as the main component and Sri Lanka is one of the world’s leading exponents. Examples range from simple, single-colored designs to multi-colored masterpieces.On arrival at Giragama, you will visit a tea plantation 1,673 feet (510 meters) above sea level. Tea was first planted in Sri Lanka in 1824 at the Botanical Gardens at Peradeniya, when a few plants were brought from China. Your will spend an hour exploring the the plantation and factory before leaving for Kandy which is approximately 30 minutes away. Kandy, the hill capital, is another World Heritage Site. It was the last stronghold of the Sinhalese Kings during the Portuguese, Dutch and British rule and finally ceded to the British in 1815 after an agreement. To the Buddhists of Sri Lanka and the World, Kandy is one of the most sacred sites as it is the home of the “Dalada Maligawa” - Temple of the Sacred Tooth Relic of Lord Buddha. Close by are the remains of the Royal Palace (“Maha Wasala”), “Palle Wasala”- where the Queens stayed-now used for the National Museum, “Meda Wasala” where other close relatives lived, Audience Hall, Natha Devala and Vishnu Devala are situated close by. The Bathing Pavilion (“Ulpenge”) is by the Lake and in the Center of the lake is the Island called “Kiri Samudraya” (Milk white ocean) used by the kings as the summerhouse. Today it is the center of Buddhism, Arts, Crafts, Dancing, Music and Culture. Do the city tour of Kandy including a visit to the temple of the sacred Tooth Relic, upper lake drive and market square, Gem Lapidary and Wood Carving center. During the city tour you will enjoy your lunch at Oakray Restaurant. After this visit, you will proceed to your hotel where you will be dropped off.
Full-Day Kandy Highlights Tour
After pickup at 8am see the spice garden followed by Kandy Royal Botanical Garden in Peradeniya. It is started in 1374 as a garden of the kings of Kandy, 147 acres in extent with more than 4,000 species of rare and endemic trees and plants as well as flora from the tropical world. You do not want to miss the Orchid House that has more than 300 varieties of exquisite orchid from the rare indigenous Foxtail and Vesak orchids. You can also see great lawn, spice garden, double coconut palms, cacti, bamboo and more. In the afternoon, visit to the Temple of Tooth Relic (Sri Dalada Maligawa). The Temple of Tooth Relic is the World Heritage Site that houses the sacred Tooth relic of Buddha. The golden roofed temple is visited by both locals and tourists bearing flowers and incense daily throughout the day and night. It is a genuine place of worship. The original dated from the 16th Century, though most of present buildings and Patthiripuwa (Octagon) were built in the early 19th century. You could see Kandyan Moonstone, Makara Thorana, Udamale, Sanctuary, Audience Hall, Sri Dalada Maligawa Museum and International Buddhist Museum. You can also observe Poojas (offerings) the ancient traditions of drumming and sacred chanting in honor of the Tooth Relic performed several times every day. The most colorful Asela Perhara is held in July and August every year. The last stop is Gem Museum, wood crafting and Kandyan cultural show. After the tour is concluded, you will be transferred back to your hotel in Kandy.
Kandy Day Tour from Colombo
You will be picked up at your hotel in Colombo (or the cruise port) at approximately 7am and transported to Kandy. En-route, stop-over at the Ayurvedic Herbal Spice Garden to learn more about the root of Ayurvedic medicine as a system of traditional Hindu medicine. En route visit the Tea Factory in Kegalle where you can sample various tea's in the tea factory. We will also visit the Temple of the Sacred Tooth Relic and visit the Bahirawakanda Budda Statue top of the mountain. Visit View point in Kandy. Enjoy your lunch at Tourist Restaurant Kandy. When the tour is finished, you will be taken back to your hotel.
6-Day Sri Lanka Heritage Private Tour
Day 1 : ARRIVE / SIGIRIYA You will be picked up at the Bandaranaike International Colombo Airport and warmly greeted by your personal chauffeur guide and transferred to Sigiriya (Approx. 4 hours drive). Spend Overnight in Sigiriya. Accommodation is a three star hotel or similar grade on bed & breakfast basis. DAY 2: SIGIRIYA / POLONNARUWA / SIGIRIYA Morning : Visit The Ancient City of Polonnaruwa (UNESCO world heritage site) with approx. 2 hours drive Afternoon: Climb the famous Sigiriya rock fortress and visit rocky abode and water gardens, an UNESCO world heritage and one of the Wonders of the World). Spend Overnight in Sigiriya. Accommodation is a three star hotel or similar grade on bed & breakfast basis. DAY 3: SIGIRIYA / DAMBULLA / KANDY Morning: Visit the Cave temple of Dambulla (UNESCO world heritage site), a batik factory and a spice garden where you can see the best spices in Sri Lanka. Afternoon: You will do the city tour of Kandy including a visit to the temple of the sacred tooth relic, upper lake drive, market square, gem lapidary and more Spend Overnight in Kandy. Accommodation is a three star hotel or similar grade on bed & breakfast basis. Day 4 : KANDY/ NUWARA ELIYA Morning: Visit Peradeniya Botanical Garden, one of the best botanical gardens in Asia On completion of the botanical garden visit, you will be driven to Nuwara Eliya. En route visit a tea plantation and tea factory where the best tea in the world is produced. Spend Overnight in Nuwara Eliya. Accommodation is in a three star hotel or similar grade on bed & breakfast basis. Day 5 : NUWARA ELIYA / COLOMBO Drive to Colombo. En route visit Devon & St. Claire's waterfalls. Arrive Colombo in the evening and spend overnight in Colombo. Accommodation is in a three star hotel or similar grade on bed & breakfast basis. Day 6 : COLOMBO We will take you to the airport based on your flight schedule.
Full-Day Private Sigiriya and Dambulla from Kandy
Your adventure begins with the convenience of pickup service from your local hotel, 30 to 60 minutes prior to the departure time. At 8am, travel in comfort to Sigiriya in an air-conditioned, luxury vehicle. Learn how this ancient rock fortress was built by King Kasyapa to be the capital and house the royal palace from your English-speaking driver/guide. Hear how it was transformed into a Buddhist monastery in the 14th century. Then, go to the Royal Gardens with its beautiful landscaping and water features. Climb up to see the famed Mirror Wall and the 6th century rock art. Journey to the Boulder Gardens and Terraced Gardens. See the exquisite frescoes that are approximately 1600 years old. Admire the Sigiriya Frescoes that depict the king's harem on the face of the rocks. Then, it is time to go to the summit of the fortress at Sky Palace. Enjoy an hour of free time. We offer rice & curry for lunch at a family run local restaurant. Following the break, meet your guide to go to the Dambulla Cave Temples. Upon arriving at the Dambulla Cave Temple Complex, you will go directly to the Cave of the Divine King Devaraja Lena. View the 46ft. (14m) statue of Buddha made out of rock. Read the first century inscription at the entry of the cave telling of its origins. Continue over to the Cave of the Great Kings, the largest of the five caves. There, you will see 40-seated statues of Buddha, cave paintings on the ceiling, and more. The ceiling and wall paintings found in the Great New Monastery date back to the 1700s and provide you with a unique insight into the Buddhist Revivalist period. See a statue of King Kirti Sri Rajasinha and 50 statues of Buddha. Return to your hotel provided at the end of the tour, at approximately 5pm.
Sacred City of Kandy Private Tour with Royal Botanical Gardens
You will be picked up form Colombo, Colombo International Airport (CMB) or your hotel in Negombo, Kochchikada or Waikkal and then proceed to Kandy. Kandy is the cultural symbol of Sri Lanka and you will visit the famous temple of the Sacred Tooth Relic, Kandy Lake and Kandy market for handy-craft shopping. When it's lunch time, feel free to ask your driver for some recommendations for local restaurants. After lunch visit the Gem Museums and see a cultural show that includes an exciting live fire walking performance. Also stop by the Peradeniya Royal Botanical Gardens that is renowned for its collection of a variety of orchids. It includes more than 4000 species of plants, including of orchids, spices, medicinal plants and palm trees. Attached to it is the National Herbarium of Sri Lanka. and then return to Colombo city, the Colombo International Airport (CMB) or your hotel in Negombo, Kochchikada or Waikkal.