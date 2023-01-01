This museum occupies the upper two floors of the Alut Maligawa building and contains a stunning array of gifts donated by several presidents and Buddhist leaders from across the world to the Temple of the Tooth. Letters and diary entries from the British time reveal the colonisers’ surprisingly respectful attitude to the tooth relic. More recent photographs reveal the damage caused by a truck bomb detonated by the LTTE in 1998 which caused significant damage to the temple complex.

The Sri Dalada Museum is located within the compound of the Temple of the Sacred Tooth Relic and accessed on the same ticket.