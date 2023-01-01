This impressive 14th-century temple, mounted on a rocky bluff, is the most imposing in the region. It's divided into two halves – one half Buddhist and one half Hindu – and features a seated Buddha image, Kandy-period paintings, rock-face inscriptions and stone elephant figures. A caretaker or monk will unlock the shrine if it’s not already open. A perahera (procession) takes place in August.

The setting is as memorable as the temple. It's located 15km southwest of Kandy.

From Kandy, you can go directly to the Lankatilake Temple on bus 644 heading towards Pilimatalawa. Get off at Dawulagala Rd, from where it's around a 750m walk to the temple. You can also reach Lankatilake from the neighbouring temple of Embekka Devale via a 3km stroll beside rice paddies.