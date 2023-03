This museum occupies the 1925-vintage Hantane Tea Factory, 4km south of Kandy on the Hantane road. Abandoned for more than a decade, it was recently refurbished and has good exhibits on tea pioneers James Taylor and Thomas Lipton, and lots of vintage tea-processing paraphernalia. A quick tour (all guides are knowledgable, but you feel some just go through the motions) is included and there’s a free cuppa afterwards in the top-floor tearoom.