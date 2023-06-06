Kandy

Some days Kandy’s skies seem perpetually bruised, with stubborn mist clinging to the hills surrounding the city’s beautiful centrepiece lake. Delicate hill-country breezes impel the mist to gently part, revealing colorful houses amid Kandy’s improbable forested halo. In the center of town, three-wheelers careen around slippery corners, raising a soft spray that threatens the silk saris worn by local women. Here’s a city that looks good even when it’s raining.

  • Temple Of The Sacred Tooth Relic, in The Royal Palace Complex Of The Former Kingdom Of Kandy Sri Lanka.

    Temple of the Sacred Tooth Relic

    Kandy

    The golden-roofed Temple of the Sacred Tooth houses Sri Lanka’s most important Buddhist relic – a tooth of the Buddha. During puja…

  • Buddhist mural in old temple. Kandy, Sri Lanka; Shutterstock ID 383777581; Your name (First / Last): Josh Vogel; GL account no.: 56530; Netsuite department name: Online Design; Full Product or Project name including edition: Digital Content/Sights

    National Museum

    Kandy

    This museum once housed Kandyan royal concubines and now features royal regalia and reminders of pre-European Sinhalese life. One of the most impressive…

  • Kandy Lake and the island which houses the Royal Summer House at dawn, Kandy, Central Province, Sri Lanka, Asia

    Kandy Lake

    Kandy

    Dominating the town is Kandy Lake. A leisurely stroll around it, with a few stops on the lakeside seats, is a pleasant way to spend a few hours, although…

  • A Buddha statue in Degaldoruwa temple

    Degal Doruwa Raja Maha Vihara

    Kandy

    Hidden away in Kandy's leafy outskirts is the little-visited, but fascinating, Degal Doruwa Raja Maha Vihara cave temple, constructed (with the help of…

  • KANDY/SRI LANKA - FEB 06: Crowds of people pay respect to the Buddhist relic on February 06, 2013 in Temple of the Buddha Tooth, Kandy, Sri Lanka. ; Shutterstock ID 147514913; Your name (First / Last): Josh Vogel; GL account no.: 56530; Netsuite department name: Online Design; Full Product or Project name including edition: Digital Content/Sights

    Sri Dalada Museum

    Kandy

    This museum occupies the upper two floors of the Alut Maligawa building and contains a stunning array of gifts donated by several presidents and Buddhist…

  • Ceylon Tea Museum, Kandy, Sri Lanka

    Ceylon Tea Museum

    Kandy

    This museum occupies the 1925-vintage Hantane Tea Factory, 4km south of Kandy on the Hantane road. Abandoned for more than a decade, it was recently…

  • World Buddhism Museum in Kandy, Sri Lanka.

    World Buddhism Museum

    Kandy

    Housed inside the former High Court buildings, the World Buddhism Museum contains lots of photographs, models and displays illustrating Buddhism around…

  • Hands Lighting Buddhist Oil Lamps; Shutterstock ID 143182351; Your name (First / Last): Josh Vogel; GL account no.: 56530; Netsuite department name: Online Design; Full Product or Project name including edition: Digital Content/Sights

    Asgiriya Maha Vihara

    Kandy

    The head monks here also administer the Temple of the Sacred Tooth Relic. Inside, there's a large reclining Buddha. It's located 1km northwest of the town…

