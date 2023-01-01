Gadaladeniya Temple

This Buddhist temple with a Hindu annex dates from the 14th century, and the main shrine room contains a stunningly beautiful, gilded seated Buddha. Built on a rocky outcrop and covered with small pools, the temple is reached by a series of steps cut into the rock.

You may encounter it protected by scaffolding and a tin roof to prevent further rain-induced erosion. It's 13km southwest of central Kandy.

From Kandy, bus 644 (Rs 28), among others, will take you to the temple. The turn-off from the A1 Hwy is close to the 105km post, from where it's 1km to Gadaladeniya.