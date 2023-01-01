Embekka Devale

Dedicated to the worship of the Hindu deity Mahasen, this beautiful temple, with its finely carved wooden pillars depicting swans, eagles, wrestling men and dancing women, was constructed in the 14th century. The best carvings are in the so-called drummers' hall.

To get here by public transport, catch the frequent bus 643 (to Vatadeniya via Embekka) from near the Kandy clock tower for Rs 38. The village of Embekka is about 7km beyond the Peradeniya Botanic Gardens (about 45 minutes from Kandy). From the village, it’s a pleasant rural stroll of about 1km to the temple.