This well-maintained cemetery contains 163 graves from colonial times. Perhaps the most striking aspect of a visit here is learning just how young most people were when they died – if you made it to 40 you were of a very ripe old age. Some of the deaths were due to sunstroke, elephants or 'jungle fevers'. You'll probably be shown around by the highly informed caretaker, who once guided the UK's Prince Charles here, and who seems to have a tale for every tomb.