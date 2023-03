To the north of the Temple of the Sacred Tooth Relic, but still within the compound, is the 19th-century Audience Hall, an open-air pavilion with stone columns carved to look like wooden pillars. Adjacent in the Rajah Tusker Hall are the stuffed remains of Rajah, a Maligawa tusker who died in 1988.

The Audience Hall is located within the compound of the Temple of the Sacred Tooth Relic and accessed on the same ticket.