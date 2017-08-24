Welcome to Shangri-la
Home to one of Yúnnán’s most rewarding monasteries and surrounded by mountains, lakes and grassland, it's also the last stop in Yúnnán before a rough five- to six-day journey to Chéngdū via the Tibetan townships and rugged terrain of western Sìchuān.
The town is divided into two distinct sections: the larger modern side and the old quarter. A devastating fire in January 2014 sent much of the old town up in smoke, but it's now been almost completely rebuilt. Most of the places you'll visit in the new town are within walking distance of the old town, making getting around easy.
2 Days Mekong Grand Canyon and Meili Snow Mountain Pilgrimage Tour
Day1 - Shangrila-Benzilan-FeilaisiOur driver and tour guide will pick you up from your hotel at 8am In the morning, drive 6 to 7 hours to Deqin County (3400m altitude) which is 187km away from Shangri-La. The view along the way is fantastic with different kinds of trees, streams down the valley, prayer flags and stupas, and Tibetan villages. From Shangri-La, after half an hour driving, you will have a panoramic view of Nixi Pottery Village; drive town to the river valley, continue the nice scenery along the Jinsha River to Benzilan Town where you will have lunch. After lunch, drive uphill to the Dongzhulin Monastery which is located in Shusong Village, Benzilan District, Deqin County, and 105km from the seat of Zhongdian County. The Yunnan-Tibet Road passes behind the temple and cars can get straight to the temple. The Dongzhulin Monastery was built in 1667, the sixth year of the Kang Xi Period in Qing Dynasty. Visit the First Bend of Jinsha River or Moon Bend, which is the boundary between Sichuan and Yunnan. This is different from the First Bend of Yangtze River in Lijiang City. The bend in Shigu Town changes the flow direction of the Yangtze River but in Benzilan, the Moon Bend is just a grand bend between the mountains with an impressive scenery. Visit Baimang Snow Mountain Nature Reserve, you will be able to view Baimang Snow Mountain if the weather is clear, pass the top part of today at 4292m altitude at 156km. Arrive in Feilaisi in the late afternoon, you will have a nice sunset view of Meili Snow Mountain from the Sightseeing Platform, where you can see the 13 white pagodas meaning of the 13 peaks of Meili Snow Mountain over 6,000 meters (19,685 feet) above sea level, known as the "Prince's 13 peaks".Stay overnight at hotel at Feilaisi Temple(note:please book the hotel by yourselves).Day2 - Feilaisi-Benzilan-ShangrilaVisit Feilaisi Monastery and enjoy the sunrise of Meili Snow Mountain in the early morning.After breakfast,you will head for Mingyong Glacier Park to visit to the scenery there.After lunch, drive back to Shangri-La, have a nice experience of Yangtze River Grand Canyon, Baima Snow Mountain again on the way back. You will be free in Dukezong Ancient Town and explore the Tibetan life in the late afternoon.You will be dropped back to your original departure point.
5 Days Meili Snow Mountain and Yubeng Village Trekking Tour
Day 1 - Shangrila-FeilaisiAt 8am, you will be picked up by your tour guide and driver from your hotel,then you will drive toward Feilaisi (5-6 hours, including lunch and stops); en route, over you will be able to see The First curved of YangTse River, Which looks like a flying dragon down the wast and deep valley of Wakha region. we have a local lunch in Benzilan Town; visit Dongzhulin Monastery-a Gelupa sect; we drive through the Baima Snow Mountain range and through Deqin Town; arrive and overnight in Feilaisi.Stay overnight at Feilaisi (hotel will be booked on your own).Day 2 Feilaisi-Xidang-YubengEarly in the morning , we could enjoy the golden mountain ,on top of which the sunrise touches its snow capped peak. weather permitting; after breakfast, we drive along Mekong River to reach trail head; we hike up to and over a mountain pass to Yubeng, with picnic lunch (5-7 hours, with several steep sections); we arrive in Yubeng village; dinner in a traditional Tibetan living room, followed by lively singing and dancing with local villagers; overnight in Yubeng.Stay overnight at Yubeng Village (local guesthouse will be booked on your own).Day 3 YubengToday we enjoy breakfast with breathtaking views of Mt. Kawagebo, if weather permits. We then hike to Yubeng waterfall and enjoy picnic lunch on the way (5-6 hours roundtrip, steep hike); we visit sacred sites, such as the local Tibetan Buddhist temple; return to village; in late afternoon, sip traditional Dri( a female YAK) butter tea with a farmer in Upper Yubeng village, while chatting about local life.Stay overnight at Yubeng Village (local guesthouse will be booked on your own).Day 4 Yubeng-Ninong-Feilaisi-ShangrilaTrek along the Ninong Grand Canyon from Yubeng Village to Mekong River, cross the bridge and drive back to Shangrila.Stay overnight at Shangri-la downtown(hotel will be booked on your own).Day 5 Departure from ShangrilaAfter breakfast,you will be dropped off to Shangri-la airport. Then take the flight to Kunming,transfer international flight by yourselves after arriving in Kunming airport.Service ends.
4 Days Shangri-La Circle Tour and Three Parallel Rivers Adventure Start from Shangrila
Day 1 - Shangri La - DeqinOur driver and tour guide will pick you up at 8am from your hotel, drive 6 to 7 hours to Deqin County (3400m altitude) which is 187km away from Zhongdian through Baimang Snow Mountain Nature Reserve, you will be able to view Baimang Snow Mountain if the weather is clear, pass the top part of today at 4292m altitude at 156km. After traversing mountain ranges, you will make a short stop and have lunch at Benzilan town, take some shots on the first bend of Jinsha(Yangtze) River, Dongzhulin monastery and Baima (white horse) Snow Mountain. The view along the way is fantastic with different kinds of trees, streams down the valley, prayer flags and stupas, and Tibetan villages.Stay at Feilaisi(Note: hotel will be managed by yourselves).Day 2 - Feilaisi-Meili Snow Mountain-CizhongEnjoy the sunrise view of Meili Snow Mountain, visit Mekong Grand Canyon between Baima Snow Mountain and Meili Snow Mountain; trek 2 hours to visit Mingyong Glaciers and Mingyong Village.After lunch,drive to Cizhong Village and visit Cizhong Catholic Church.Stay at Cizhong Village(Note: hotel will be managed by yourselves).Day 3 - Cizhong-Weixi-TachengDrive to Tacheng and visit Tacheng National Snub-nosed Monkey Park and Lisu ethnic villages.Stay at Tacheng Town(Note: hotel will be managed by yourselves).Day 4 - Tacheng-Shigu-Tiger Leaping Gorge-LijiangDrive along the Yangtze River to Shigu Old Town, visit the First Bend of Yangtze River;Drive to visit Tiger Leaping Gorge;Drive to Lijiang.Drop you to Lijiang Airport. Service ends.
Private Day Trip of Shangri-La with Monastery Visit
Your private tour guide will pick you up from your hotel at 8am. Then visit Ganden Monastery, the largest Tibetan monastery in Yunnan province. It has another alias - 'the little Potala Palace". Built in 1679, it is located in the capital of Diqing Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, it is also the most important monastery in southwest China.After lunch, you will visit Napahai Lake, it is 3270 meters (10,728 ft.) above sea level and covers 660 square kilometers (254 square miles). Approximately 8 kilometers northwest of Shangri-La, the lake fills up a valley surrounded on three sides by mountains which are covered in snow during winter and spring time. After that, you will walk around Yila Grassland and Dukezong Tibetan Ancient Town. When you climb up to the top of Guishan Hill or tortoise Hill, you will see the largest Prayer Wheel in the world and have a panoramic view of Shangri-La county and Dukezong Ancient Town.At the end of the tour, you will be transferred to your hotel in Shangri-la downtown.
1 Day Shangri-la City Tour with Pudacuo National Park
After breakfast,your private tour guide and driver will pick you up from your hotel,then you'll visit the tranquil Bita Lake & Shudu Lake in Pudacuo National Park Pudacuo National Park is located in one of the most biologically-diverse regions of the world. While the region comprises only 0.7 percent of China's land area, it contains more than 20 percent of the country's plant species, about one-third of its mammal and bird species and almost 100 endangered species.You will spend 4-5 hours to this national park.After lunch,visit some Tibetan villages and families. At the end of the tour,you will be dropped back to your original departure point.