One of the oldest Buddhist temples in Yunnan, local monks claim this small hilltop temple in a walled forest reserve is at least 500 years old and perhaps much older. Don't miss the delightful time-worn murals on the walls of the main hall.

The temple is around 19km east of Shangri-la just beyond Siya (司牙, Sīyá) village. No public transport goes all the way to the temple, but it's a good end point for a bike ride or a stop en route if you're hiring a taxi to Pudacuo.