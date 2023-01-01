Pudacuo National Park

China's first national park, this collection of small mountain lakes is about 25km east of Shangri-la. From the visitor centre, a 20-minute bus ride drops travellers on the shore of Shudu Lake (属都湖, Shǔdū Hú). Follow the 3.3km wooden boardwalk around the shore of the lake, where buses wait to whisk you back to the visitor centre.

Smaller Bita Lake (碧塔海; Bìtǎ hǎi) was closed indefinitely at the time of research, but if or when it reopens expect ticket prices to get considerably more expensive. There's an 8.30am bus (¥30 round-trip) from Shangri-la directly to the park; make sure to confirm the return time before you get off.