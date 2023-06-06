Shop
Mark Read
Shangri-la (香格里拉, Xiānggélǐlā), formerly known as Zhongdian (中甸, Zhōngdiàn) and sometimes 'Gyalthang' in Tibetan, is where you really start to breathe in the Tibetan world – if you can breathe at all, given the altitude.
China's first national park, this collection of small mountain lakes is about 25km east of Shangri-la. From the visitor centre, a 20-minute bus ride drops…
One of the oldest Buddhist temples in Yunnan, local monks claim this small hilltop temple in a walled forest reserve is at least 500 years old and perhaps…
Some 7km northwest of Shangri-la you’ll find the seasonal Napa Sea, surrounded by a large grassy meadow that pushes right up to the mountains. Between…
This 300-year-old Tibetan monastery complex about 4km north of the old town is home to around 600 monks. Extensive rebuilding has robbed the monastery of…
For the best views over Shangri-la, head to this delightfully named and little-visited temple. The temple has a couple of monks inside and a handful of…
Deqin Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture Museum
Attractive modern permanent exhibitions on local history, folk traditions and religious culture make this a worthwhile stop before or after the Guishan…
Atop 'Great Turtle Hill' in the heart of the old town, this modern temple stands on the site of an original 1667 construction consecrated to a replica of…
This huge prayer wheel just beside Guishan Temple stands at 21m high and contains 100,000 small prayer wheels. At least six people are needed to make it…
