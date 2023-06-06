Shangri-la

Overview

Shangri-la (香格里拉, Xiānggélǐlā), formerly known as Zhongdian (中甸, Zhōngdiàn) and sometimes 'Gyalthang' in Tibetan, is where you really start to breathe in the Tibetan world – if you can breathe at all, given the altitude.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Pudacuo National Park

    Pudacuo National Park

    Shangri-la

    China's first national park, this collection of small mountain lakes is about 25km east of Shangri-la. From the visitor centre, a 20-minute bus ride drops…

  • Gyalthang Ringha Monastery

    Gyalthang Ringha Monastery

    Shangri-la

    One of the oldest Buddhist temples in Yunnan, local monks claim this small hilltop temple in a walled forest reserve is at least 500 years old and perhaps…

  • Nàpà Hǎi

    Nàpà Hǎi

    Shangri-la

    Some 7km northwest of Shangri-la you’ll find the seasonal Napa Sea, surrounded by a large grassy meadow that pushes right up to the mountains. Between…

  • Ganden Sumtseling Gompa

    Ganden Sumtseling Gompa

    Shangri-la

    This 300-year-old Tibetan monastery complex about 4km north of the old town is home to around 600 monks. Extensive rebuilding has robbed the monastery of…

  • Bǎijī Sì

    Bǎijī Sì

    Shangri-la

    For the best views over Shangri-la, head to this delightfully named and little-visited temple. The temple has a couple of monks inside and a handful of…

  • Guishan Buddhist Temple

    Guishan Buddhist Temple

    Shangri-la

    Atop 'Great Turtle Hill' in the heart of the old town, this modern temple stands on the site of an original 1667 construction consecrated to a replica of…

  • Zhuǎnjīng Tǒng

    Zhuǎnjīng Tǒng

    Shangri-la

    This huge prayer wheel just beside Guishan Temple stands at 21m high and contains 100,000 small prayer wheels. At least six people are needed to make it…

