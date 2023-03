Some 7km northwest of Shangri-la you’ll find the seasonal Napa Sea, surrounded by a large grassy meadow that pushes right up to the mountains. Between September and March it attracts a myriad of rare species, including the black-necked crane. Outside of these months, the lake largely dries up and you can see high numbers of yaks and cattle grazing. During the wet season, the small road that circles the lake makes an excellent bike or motorbike day trip from Shangri-la.