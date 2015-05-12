Welcome to Ubud
Ubud's popularity continues to grow, adding on the hoopla created by the bestselling Eat, Pray, Love. Tour buses with day trippers can choke the main streets and incite chaos. Fortunately, Ubud adapts and a stroll away from the intersection of Jl Raya Ubud and Monkey Forest Rd, through the nearby verdant rice fields, can quickly make all right with the world.
Spend a few days in Ubud to appreciate it properly. It's one of those places where days can become weeks and weeks become months, as the noticeable expat community demonstrates.
Half-Day Electric Bike Tour of Ubud
Get ready for an awesome time! Start your tour with a pickup from your hotel in Ubud and be at the starting point in 15 minutes. That's right, our bikes are electric so no long, crowded van ride up the mountain just to roll down.Our spectacular tour goes from Ubud up to the famously stunning Tegalalang Rice Terraces. Tegalalang is a UNESCO world heritage site and once you arrive you will see why. Stop to take in the view. Allow the peaceful atmosphere to wash away your worries. After this, you’ll travel back to Ubud, riding through villages along the gorgeous back roads. Our guides are from Ubud and know all about the area. They will take you to beautiful temples and share their knowledge and experience with you.After returning to the starting point you will enjoy a delicious Balinese lunch. What a day!
Private Tour: Ubud Tanah Lot Experience
Your tour begins in the morning with hotel pickup by private vehicle. Explore the rice terraces at Tegalalang, known for the subak system of traditional Balinese irrigation that, according to history, was passed down by a revered holy man named Rsi Markandeya in the eighth century. This high roadside location is cool and breezy and offers good photo ops.Next, arrive at coffee farm to learn about the Process of Bali's famous Luwak Coffee, made from the beans of coffee berries that have been eaten by Asian palm civets and other related civets, then passed through their digestive tracts. Other crops grown in this area include vanilla, cloves, and cacao. See the coffee-making process, and enjoy provided tastings for all coffee, tea, and cocoa drinks except for the Luwak coffee (own expense).At midday, head to Ubud, the center of arts in Bali. Over the next few hours, see Mas village, known for woodcarvings; Celuk village, where artisans make silver and gold jewelry by hand; and Tohpati village, which is known for batik weaving. Then in the early evening, arrive at Tanah Lot, a rock formation just off the coast of Bali, where a temple sits on the rocks and offers a great place to watch the sunset. There are several points to see this temple, all of which boast views. You may spot black and white sea snakes at the base of the rocks that are said to guard the temple from evil spirits.Your day tour ends with return to your hotel.
Private Tour: Ubud and Tanah Lot Day Tour
At 9am you will be picked up from your accommodation in your private vehicle. After being picked up you will arrive at the traditional art centre at 10am. You will be able to see traditional and modern paintings created by a maestro from Ubud. You will also be able to see the wood carving centre where the best sculptors in Bali come to create their designs. The silversmith production centre is your chance to see how the local people create their pieces with silver. On this tour you can also stop and check out how Batik traditional Balinese clothing is made.Arrive at the rice terraces at 11am where you can enjoy a short trekking journey along the rice paddy fields. At 12pm you will visit the Ubud monkey forest which has long tailed macaques monkeys under the shadow of the green sanctuary tropical forest. From 1pm you can have lunch (not included) at a small local restaurant in the middle of rice fields. Visit a coffee plantation at 3pm to see the Luwak (animal) coffee production process for the most expensive coffee in the world. You will arrive at Tanah Lot Temple at 5:30pm. You will finish off your day by seeing a magnificent temple with the background of a wonderful sunset.
Bali Quad Bike Adventure
Meet at your hotel and get transfersOnce you are picked-up at your accommodation at (8.30am or 10:30am or 12.30pm or 2pm), you will be transferred to the destination to start your incredible day.Arrival and welcome drinkAfter a drive around 1-1,5 hour, upon arrival, you will enjoy your welcome drink as a refreshment and after that you will get instruction about the tour. All safety equipment will be provided.Quad Bike Riding Your ride through rice paddies, villages, plantations, jungle, rivers, a bamboo forest and many others. Enjoy the nature and feel the great adventure with around 2 hours riding.End of riding and getting LunchOnce you finish the riding, please refresh your body with a shower and change clothes (remember to bring it). Lunch will be served when you are refreshed.Return back to hotelYou will be transferred back to your original pickup point.Arrive back homeWhole tour will last around 5-6 hours from pickup till you are dropped back home.
Private Ubud and Volcano Day Trip
This day trip will be started a full day experience to the deep Ubud village, temple and volcano. The itinerary will be as below;- 09.00 we pick you up from your hotel in Bali- At around 10.00 we will get to Ubud Monkey Forest, where you can see the long tail monkeys in big group inside Ubud jungle close to Ubud center.- 11.30 you can walk around the traditional Ubud market to see a lot of handicraft made by the locals.- 12.30 we will reach Rice Terrace village where you can see the green of rice paddy in terrace. Sit and enjoy your eyes with amazing view of rice field cultivated by local commuity.- Then, we will visit Kintamani Volcano to have your buffet lunch with the background of Mount Batur and lake. Enjoy the traditional food while watching the valley.- Next, at around 15.00 we will stop at the coffee plantation and spices. There you can see the most popular and typical coffee in Bali called Luwak coffee made from the animal pup. It is the most expensive coffee in the world that you can fine authentically only in Bali.- After that, we head to holy spring temple. You can do holy water blessing together with local peoples.- Finally, we drive back and reach your hotel at around 19.00.
Mount Batur Volcano - Sunrise Trekking Tour with Breakfast
Your tour begins with your hotel pick up in an air-conditioned vehicle from the Kuta area around 1:30am or Ubud area around 2:30am. The journey to Mount Batur will take approximately 2.5 hours from Kuta or 1.5 hours from Ubud. Upon arrival at the starting point of the trek, your experienced professional trekking guide will give a short introduction and safety procedure briefing. All of the guides are local Balinese, who have been climbing Mount Batur since they were children. They share excellent knowledge and passion for this region of Bali.You will then enjoy a 1.5 hour trek to reach the top of the highest crater by sunrise. After you arrive at the top you will have breakfast and take in the amazing views of the sunrise and the surroundings.Following on from breakfast you will have time to walk around the crater before crossing a hill of lava and black sand before returning to the bottom.You will visit a Balinese coffee plantation before being transported back to your accommodation.