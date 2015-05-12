Private Tour: Ubud Tanah Lot Experience

Your tour begins in the morning with hotel pickup by private vehicle. Explore the rice terraces at Tegalalang, known for the subak system of traditional Balinese irrigation that, according to history, was passed down by a revered holy man named Rsi Markandeya in the eighth century. This high roadside location is cool and breezy and offers good photo ops.Next, arrive at coffee farm to learn about the Process of Bali's famous Luwak Coffee, made from the beans of coffee berries that have been eaten by Asian palm civets and other related civets, then passed through their digestive tracts. Other crops grown in this area include vanilla, cloves, and cacao. See the coffee-making process, and enjoy provided tastings for all coffee, tea, and cocoa drinks except for the Luwak coffee (own expense).At midday, head to Ubud, the center of arts in Bali. Over the next few hours, see Mas village, known for woodcarvings; Celuk village, where artisans make silver and gold jewelry by hand; and Tohpati village, which is known for batik weaving. Then in the early evening, arrive at Tanah Lot, a rock formation just off the coast of Bali, where a temple sits on the rocks and offers a great place to watch the sunset. There are several points to see this temple, all of which boast views. You may spot black and white sea snakes at the base of the rocks that are said to guard the temple from evil spirits.Your day tour ends with return to your hotel.