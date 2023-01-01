This modest palace and its temple, Puri Saren Agung, share a compound in the heart of Ubud. Most of its structures were built after the 1917 earthquake and the local royal family still lives here. You can wander around most of the compound and explore the many traditional, though not excessively ornate, buildings. The main pavilion often hosts evening dance performances.

Take time to appreciate the stone carvings, many by noted local artists such as I Gusti Nyoman Lempad.

Just north, Pura Marajan Agung is the private temple for the royal family. The compound across from the palace has a magnificent banyan tree, and is also used as a residence for the family.