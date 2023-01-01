Museum Puri Lukisan

It was in Ubud that the modern Balinese art movement started, when artists first began to abandon purely religious themes and court subjects for scenes of everyday life. This museum set in a lovely formal garden has four buildings displaying works from all schools and periods of Balinese art, with a focus on modern masters including I Gusti Nyoman Lempad (1862–1978), Ida Bagus Made (1915–99) and I Gusti Made Kwandji (1936–2013). All works are labelled in English.

The East Building, to the right upon entry, has a collection of early works from Ubud and surrounding villages. These include examples of classical wayang-style paintings (art influenced by shadow puppetry) from the 10th to 15th centuries, and impressive 20th-century works such as The Death of Karna (1935) by I Wayan Tutur.

The North Building features fine ink drawings by I Gusti Nyoman Lempad and paintings by artists of the Pita Maha school. Don't miss Temple Festival (1938) by I Gusti Ketut Kobot (1917–1999).

In the West Building is detailed art by 20th-century Balinese painters. Look for Barong Dance (1970) by I Gusti Made Kwandji (1936–2013). The South Building is used for special exhibitions and contains some museum history.

The museum ticket includes a drink in the garden cafe.