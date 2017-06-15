Welcome to Osaka
Osaka is not a pretty city in the conventional sense – though it does have a lovely river cutting through the centre – but it packs more colour than most. The acres of concrete are cloaked in dazzling neon; shopfronts are vivid, unabashed cries for attention. This is not a city that prefers to dress all in black.
Above all, Osaka is a city that loves to eat: it's unofficial slogan is kuidaore ('eat until you drop'). It really shines in the evening, when it seems that everyone is out for a good meal – and a good time.
Kyoto and Nara Tour with Golden Pavilion, Todai-ji from Osaka
Meet your guide upon hotel pickup and head to JR Osaka Station. Board the JR Special Rapid Service or Rapid Service (non-reserved seating) to Kyoto, Japan's former capital and the emperor's residence from 794 until 1868. Now the country's seventh largest city, modern Kyoto remains steeped in traditional culture. Your morning tour of the city’s main highlights includes approximately 45 minutes at each site. Start at Nijo Castle, a former residence of the Tokugawa Shogun. Completed in 1626, Nijo Castle is noted for the contrast of its solemn appearance and gorgeous interiors. When Nijo Castle is closed, you’ll visit Ryoan-ji Temple instead.After touring the castle, head to nearby Kinkaku-ji Temple, Kyoto's most popular Zen Buddhist temple. Home to perhaps the world's most authentic and exquisite Japanese garden, the temple features the celebrated Golden Pavilion whose wooden structure is completely covered in gold leaf.Next, visit Kyoto Imperial Palace, which clearly demonstrates the Japanese taste for purity, simplicity and tranquility. With your guide you’ll gain exclusive access to the former residence of the Emperor of Japan before the capital moved to Tokyo. When the Kyoto Imperial Palace is closed, the tour will visit Kitano Shrine (Kitano Tenman-gu) instead. This famous shrine, known as the god of study, has been designated a national treasure and is particularly worth seeing for its Japanese plum blossoms and colored leaves.Enjoy a Japanese set meal for lunch (vegetarian option available) before you’re off to Nara, located in the Kinai Plain less than one hour from Kyoto. Due to its past as the first permanent capital of Japan, established in the year 710 at Heijo, the city now known as Nara remains full of iconic sites.See Todai-ji Temple, one of Japan's most famous and historically significant temples, constructed in the 8th century. In its huge precincts are various national treasures of Japan. Step foot in the Daibutsuden (Great Buddha Hall), one of the world's largest wooden buildings, before a stop at Kasuga Shrine. This most famous and beautiful Shinto shrine features some 3,000 antique stone and bronze lanterns. Before your day trip ends, your guide will take you to Nara Nagomikan, Nara’s biggest souvenir shop where you’ll have the opportunity to browse for about 20 minutes. Here, you’ll find a variety of food products, sweets, and goods exclusive to Nara. Afterward, you'll be transferred to Kintetsu Nara Station and say goodbye to your guide at the station. You'll make your own back from Kintetsu Nara Station to Osaka Namba Station (non-reserved seat) where the tour concludes.
Day Trip by Bus to Kyoto, Nara and Kobe from Osaka
You will be picked up at either Umeda or Namba.Upon arrival at Arashiyama, you will tour the Arashiyama district located in the Western part of Kyoto. This area becomes most attractive around early April and late November when the cherry blossoms bloom and fall color seasons usually peak. During the summer months, traditional cormorant fishing is practiced on the Hozu River for tourists to watch. One highly recommended spot is the Sagano Bamboo Forest. It is a pleasantly cool 100m long walkway that begins from the side of the world heritage Tenryuji Temple. Later, you will have lunch at a buffet of filled with an assortment of 60 Kyoto dishes.After lunch, you will tour the Kinkaku-ji temple. Kinkaku, a pagoda made to house the sacred relics of the Buddha, has given this temple the popular name of Kinkaku-ji (Temple of the Golden Pavilion). But the official name of this branch temple of the Rinzai sect Zen temple of Shokoku-ji is Rokuon-ji. This complex, whose gardens and architecture focused around a central Golden Pavilion, was said to evoke paradise on earth. And the view of Kinkaku which is reflected in the Kyoko-chi (Mirror Pond) is very beautiful. This was built by the third Ashikaga Shogun Yoshimitsu for his own villa but turned into a temple after his death. This temple was rebuilt in 1955.Afterward, you will tour the Nara Park and the Todaiji Temple for about 2 hours. Within Nara Park you’ll find the Todai-ji Temple，a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The main gate to Todai-ji Temple，the Todai-ji Nandaimon Gate，is a national treasure.The great statue of Buddha within the temple is the biggest in Japan. Nara Park is notorious for the 1200 or so wild deer that live freely within the park. You can feed the deer 'senbei' snacks which are sold within the park for 150 yen a stack.Then, enjoy dinner and shopping at the Kobe MOSAIC. The Kobe MOSAIC is a shopping mall which is located in the port of Kobe. There are roughly 80 restaurants and shops selling fashion goods and Kobe souvenirs. There is also a Ferris wheel at the amusement park in Mosaic Garden, you can take a ride and enjoy the Kobe night scenery. Your dinner will be all-you-can-eat Shabu-Shabu which includes assorted vegetables, a drink bar (soft drinks) and soft serve ice cream. You will have the choice of beef, pork, chicken or have all 3.After dinner and shopping, you will be dropped off near the Namba 'OCAT' (9:15pm) or the Hearton Hotel Nishi-Umeda (9:30pm).
Osaka Walking Tour
Osaka is a city which rivals Tokyo and it's known for great food culture and humorous people! The tour allows you to see a great overview of Osaka which will make you want to learn more about Osaka culture!Meet your guide whose holding a big yellow flag at Tourist Information Osaka located in front of the central gate of JR Osaka Station (1F). The tour will start by walking about sophisticated and modern architecture in Osaka station and Depachika (foodstuff market area in a department store) in Umeda. You will then take subway to see Shinsekai area, exploring a nostalgia-evoking old Osaka and try Kushikatsu, which is a locals' favorite comfort food! You can also have a your choice of soft drink.Last stop is famous Dotonbori (Namba area), visiting Hozenji temple, back streets and river. The exciting tours ends here and you can either continue to shop, dine or do both!
Nijo Castle, Golden Pavilion, Sanjusangen-do Tour from Osaka
Transfer to the Osaka railway station after morning pickup at select Osaka hotels and hop aboard the JR rapid service train, accompanied by your guide. The train ride takes approximately 30 minutes to Kyoto, Japan's former capital and the emperor's residence from 794 until 1868. Set out to explore iconic sites by comfortable coach while your guide informs your group about the city’s rich cultural heritage.Start your full-day tour of Kyoto highlights at Nijo Castle, a 17th-century UNESCO World Heritage site that housed Tokugawa shoguns for 265 years. View the castle’s impressive fortifications such as the wide moat, heavy gate and massive stone walls — in contrast with its lavish interiors decorated in gold leaf. Explore the lovely gardens that feature groves of plum and cherry trees, with great photo opportunities during any season. When Nijo Castle is closed, you’ll visit Ryoan-ji Temple instead.Next, your guide reveals the splendor of UNESCO World Heritage-listed Kinkaku-ji Temple, home to the celebrated Golden Pavilion. Stroll through one of the world's most authentic Japanese gardens at Kyoto's most popular Zen temple before heading to the Kyoto Imperial Palace. This ancient palace was the residence of the imperial family until the capital was relocated to Tokyo in 1868, and clearly shows the Japanese aesthetic for purity, simplicity and tranquility. When the Kyoto Imperial Palace is closed, the tour will visit Kitano Shrine (Kitano Tenman-gu) instead. After a Japanese-style and Western-style buffet lunch (vegetarian option available) and the opportunity to shop at the Kyoto Handicraft Center, re-board the coach for Heian Shrine. Your guide will point out the brightly colored shrine with its vermilion pillars and green roof that, along with enchanting inner gardens and ponds, reflect the elegance of life in the ancient Japanese court.At Sanjusangendo Hall, explore Japan's longest wooden structure, which honors the goddess of mercy. You’ll be rewarded with the sight of the 1,000-armed wooden statue of Kannon, in addition to 1,001 Bodhisattva statues standing alongside her.Continue your tour with a visit to Kiyomizu Temple, another spectacular UNESCO World Heritage site. Enjoy panoramic views of Kyoto from its lofty terrace, surrounded by cherry and maple trees. This is a great place to take in the changing seasons — especially the breathtaking canopy of blossoms in spring.Your tour concludes with a guided trip on the JR rail back to Osaka Station, where you’ll make your own way back to your hotel.
Osaka Cooking Class
Meet your guide at Nishikujo train station and walk to the nearby cooking studio to begin your small-group, 2.5-hour cooking class. Ease into this fun and informative class with a matcha tea tasting in a room with traditional tatami floor mats: whisk powdered green tea with water, sip and relax.Watch the best way to cook miso soup during the opening demonstration. Your cooking instructor is well versed in the details and nuances of cooking Japanese food. Subtle techniques can have big effects on the food, so be sure to watch closely. Next master the art of takoyaki, a ball-shaped snack made of wheat flour and filled with octopus and pickled ginger and cooked in a takoyaki pan. Try your hand at making okonomiyaki, a popular Osaka dish with flour, egg, cabbage, pork and dried bonito flakes. At the end of the class, taste the fruits of your labor, with an optional beer or sake pairing (if option selected). Discuss your favorite dishes and newly learned techniques with new friends over a delicious meal.
Hiroshima and Miyajima Day Tour from Osaka
Your tour begins with morning pickup at one of the selected hotels in Osaka and transfer to Shin-Osaka Station, where you will board the bullet train (Shinkansen) to Hiroshima Station, which take approximately 2 hours. When you arrive at the station switch to another train, or board a coach vehicle, to travel to Miyajimaguchi, where you’ll transfer to a boat bound for Miyajima, known since ancient times as the Sacred Island, and one of Japan’s most beautiful landscapes. Explore the island for 45 minutes, as your guide details the history of the island’s iconic red Itsukushima Shrine, a UNESCO World Heritage site that appears to float on the water at high tide.Enjoy lunch (own expense) while admiring the beautiful scenery, and then reboard the ship and cruise back to Hiroshima. Contemplate the heartbreaking history of the region at the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park, which is near where the atomic bomb landed and is a UNESCO World Heritage site. Visit the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum, featuring exhibitions related to the nuclear bomb and Hiroshima’s admirable recovery.You can take a bus or a train to the final stop, the Genbaku Dome (Atomic Bomb Dome), a skeletal structure of one of the few buildings that survived the destruction of 1945. From there, head back to Hiroshima Station to board the bullet train back to Shin-Osaka Station, where the tour concludes.