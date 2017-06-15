Day Trip by Bus to Kyoto, Nara and Kobe from Osaka

You will be picked up at either Umeda or Namba.Upon arrival at Arashiyama, you will tour the Arashiyama district located in the Western part of Kyoto. This area becomes most attractive around early April and late November when the cherry blossoms bloom and fall color seasons usually peak. During the summer months, traditional cormorant fishing is practiced on the Hozu River for tourists to watch. One highly recommended spot is the Sagano Bamboo Forest. It is a pleasantly cool 100m long walkway that begins from the side of the world heritage Tenryuji Temple. Later, you will have lunch at a buffet of filled with an assortment of 60 Kyoto dishes.After lunch, you will tour the Kinkaku-ji temple. Kinkaku, a pagoda made to house the sacred relics of the Buddha, has given this temple the popular name of Kinkaku-ji (Temple of the Golden Pavilion). But the official name of this branch temple of the Rinzai sect Zen temple of Shokoku-ji is Rokuon-ji. This complex, whose gardens and architecture focused around a central Golden Pavilion, was said to evoke paradise on earth. And the view of Kinkaku which is reflected in the Kyoko-chi (Mirror Pond) is very beautiful. This was built by the third Ashikaga Shogun Yoshimitsu for his own villa but turned into a temple after his death. This temple was rebuilt in 1955.Afterward, you will tour the Nara Park and the Todaiji Temple for about 2 hours. Within Nara Park you’ll find the Todai-ji Temple，a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The main gate to Todai-ji Temple，the Todai-ji Nandaimon Gate，is a national treasure.The great statue of Buddha within the temple is the biggest in Japan. Nara Park is notorious for the 1200 or so wild deer that live freely within the park. You can feed the deer 'senbei' snacks which are sold within the park for 150 yen a stack.Then, enjoy dinner and shopping at the Kobe MOSAIC. The Kobe MOSAIC is a shopping mall which is located in the port of Kobe. There are roughly 80 restaurants and shops selling fashion goods and Kobe souvenirs. There is also a Ferris wheel at the amusement park in Mosaic Garden, you can take a ride and enjoy the Kobe night scenery. Your dinner will be all-you-can-eat Shabu-Shabu which includes assorted vegetables, a drink bar (soft drinks) and soft serve ice cream. You will have the choice of beef, pork, chicken or have all 3.After dinner and shopping, you will be dropped off near the Namba 'OCAT' (9:15pm) or the Hearton Hotel Nishi-Umeda (9:30pm).