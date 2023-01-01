West of Midō-suji, Amerika-Mura is a compact enclave of hip, youth-focused and offbeat shops, plus cafes, bars, tattoo and piercing parlours, nightclubs, hair salons and a few discreet love hotels. In the middle is Triangle Park, an all-concrete 'park' with benches for sitting and watching the fashion parade. Come nighttime, it's a popular gathering spot.

Around the neighbourhood, look for street lamps resembling stick-figure people, some painted by artists; the Peace on Earth mural (1983), painted by Osaka artist Seitaro Kuroda, and, of course, a mini Statue of Liberty.

Ame-Mura owes its name to shops that sprang up after WWII, selling American goods such as Zippo lighters and T-shirts.