Arashiyama Bamboo Grove

The thick green bamboo stalks seem to continue endlessly in every direction and there’s a strange quality to the light at this famous bamboo grove, which has become one of Kyoto's must-visit sights. It's most atmospheric on the approach to Ōkōchi Sansō villa and you’ll be unable to resist trying to take a few photos, but you might be disappointed with the results: photos just can’t capture the magic of the place.

The grove runs from outside the north gate of Tenryū-ji to just below Ōkōchi Sansō, on the western edge of Kyoto. There is no entrance fee to enter. Visit early in the morning or on a week day to avoid crowds.